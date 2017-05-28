6 ideas to make your home cooler this summer

Summer is the most difficult time to survive in the entire year. One of the main reasons why we find it unbearable is because the interiors of our house are often warmer and more humid than the outdoors. One of the best ways to deal with this situation is by trying to reduce the indoor temperature.
If you too want to know how you can reduce your home's temperature then here are 6 great tips that you must follow.
Good insulation is another thing that is essential when it comes to maintaining a low temperature indoors. After a long night when the entire house cools down, it is important that there is proper insulation to protect the house from the outside heat.
Another must consider while you are trying to reduce that indoor temperature of your house is switching the devices off during the day. Home appliances like television, refrigerator, and microwave are known for radiating heat which can be a massive reason why the temperature of your home is always high.
You should always remember to open the doors and windows of your home during the evening. This will allow fresher air and proper ventilation in the house making it cooler and less humid. You must also make sure that these doors are closed during the day.
Incorporating plants within your house can be one of the simplest ways of reducing the indoor temperature. These plant can be added to your galleries, living room, and even your bedroom so that you get as much oxygen and fresh air as possible.
While designing windows and doors, it is important that you use the reflective material so that the sunlight does not enter your house. Materials like tinted glass and fiber are best for diverting direct sunlight.