Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 ideas to make your home cooler this summer

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Asian style living room
Loading admin actions …

Summer is the most difficult time to survive in the entire year. One of the main reasons why we find it unbearable is because the interiors of our house are often warmer and more humid than the outdoors. One of the best ways to deal with this situation is by trying to reduce the indoor temperature. 

If you too want to know how you can reduce your home's temperature then here are 6 great tips that you must follow.

1. Proper insulation

Living Room Interior Design Bangalore Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern living room Plywood Beige interior design,living room,interior bangalore,best interior
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Living Room Interior Design Bangalore

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Good insulation is another thing that is essential when it comes to maintaining a low temperature indoors. After a long night when the entire house cools down, it is important that there is proper insulation to protect the house from the outside heat.

2. Home appliances

Residence 2, Dynamic Designss Dynamic Designss Modern kitchen
Dynamic Designss

Residence 2

Dynamic Designss
Dynamic Designss
Dynamic Designss

Another must consider while you are trying to reduce that indoor temperature of your house is switching the devices off during the day. Home appliances like television, refrigerator, and microwave are known for radiating heat which can be a massive reason why the temperature of your home is always high.

3. Open doors

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern living room
Muraliarchitects

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

You should always remember to open the doors and windows of your home during the evening. This will allow fresher air and proper ventilation in the house making it cooler and less humid. You must also make sure that these doors are closed during the day.

4. Plants

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden Plant,Houseplant,Building,Wood,Interior design,Flooring,Living room,Floor,Flowerpot,Wall
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Incorporating plants within your house can be one of the simplest ways of reducing the indoor temperature. These plant can be added to your galleries, living room, and even your bedroom so that you get as much oxygen and fresh air as possible.

5. Reflect sunlight

DR.HARIHARAN RESIDENCE, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern windows & doors Property,Fixture,Wood,Architecture,Interior design,Flooring,Hall,Floor,Window,Real estate
Muraliarchitects

DR.HARIHARAN RESIDENCE

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

While designing windows and doors, it is important that you use the reflective material so that the sunlight does not enter your house. Materials like tinted glass and fiber are best for diverting direct sunlight.

6. Blinds

homify Asian style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another thing to remember is that you should always keep all the entrances or windows of your house covered with a blind. If you use natural wood blinds, it will prove to be more successful in lowering the temperature of your house.

Check out our ideabooks for more such tips. 

A small and stylish flat in Visakhapatnam
Which one of these ideas was your favourite?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks