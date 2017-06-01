A gorgeous 4bhk Mumbai flat worth Rupees 1.5 crores

Rendered for a family of four, this 4bhk apartment is a combination of elegant furniture, beautiful colours, stylish decor accents and trendy lighting. Wood appears in many places, to lend warmth and cosiness to the rooms. All designs are neat and the materials used are of premium quality. Though each room boasts of a personality of its own, they join hands to promise a cohesive and harmonious living experience when you take the tour. The credit for all of this goes to the visionary architects at Aum Architects in Mumbai, who made smart use of Rs. 1.5 crores to design and adorn this 1450sqft flat.
Contemporary and plush seating in dark hues contrast the bright white walls of the media room, while the inbuilt shelving near the TV wows with its unique shape. The wall panelling above this shelf mimics the latter’s shape too. Large glass windows bring in tons of natural light.
Spacious and naturally-lit, this living space is dominated by sober cream hues. The stylish wooden chairs with rounded backs, the dark chaise lounge and the peacock artwork behind the trendy white sofa add colour and personality here. The coffee table is large yet sleek, and pulls the overall look together.
Tastefully integrated with the living, the dining area boasts of sleek and modern furniture, fashionable pendant lights and a wooden console table holding a beautiful Buddha sculpture.
A different view reveals the prayer nook created by white panels with laser cut designs.
Smooth wooden surfaces lend warmth to this spacious neutral kitchen, while a large window brings in loads of sunlight. Granite countertops, indirect lighting, and trendy appliances complete the look here.
Splashes of sunny yellow on the bedding and curtain make this bedroom bright and cheerful. 3D birds deck the wall behind the bed, while the long wooden headboard is partly upholstered in a printed fabric. Plump cushions, a cosy rug, pretty circular tables and stunning pendant lights make this room utterly inviting.
Rich wooden wall cladding makes for a very stylish backdrop for the sleek white TV unit in this bedroom.
Soft colours like white and cream make this bedroom very serene, while dark wooden elements lend contrast and warmth. The furniture pieces are sleek and practical, while floral prints on the cushion and the painting make for charming touches.
Beige marble, a neat and storage-friendly sink unit, ultramodern sanitary fixtures, and bright indirect lighting are the highlights of this bathroom.
