A beautiful and creative home in Cuttack

homify Modern style bedroom
This modern and elegant house in Cuttack had two of its bedrooms renovated completely by the talented architects at Ankit Goenka. The professionals also converted the terrace above the car parking into a fashionable study. As the tour begins, you will notice how creatively designed wall panels, stylish false ceilings, modern furniture and innovative decor accents have come together to make this residence memorable. Though the bedrooms are mostly dominated by sober neutrals, the study is a surprise in blue!

Stunning way to unwind

Room 1, View 1
homify

Room 1, View 1

homify
homify
homify

Geometrically inspired backlit panels behind the bed as well as on the ceiling steal the show in this luxurious bedroom. Dark greys and white make for a very elegant colour scheme, while the smart bed comes with inbuilt drawers for additional storage. The window seat is perfect for relaxing with a book.

Room 1, View 2a
homify

Room 1, View 2a

homify
homify
homify

A different view reveals how the customised 3D effect wallpaper jazzes up this bedroom. The wooden TV unit is very fashionable, and features rounded shelves for a unique look.

Simple yet classy

Room 2, View 2
homify

Room 2, View 2

homify
homify
homify

Though this spacious bedroom is dominated by soothing sober hues, fancy touches like the upholstered panel behind the bed and the trendy false ceiling make an attractive statement here. The long window seat is flanked by slim closets on either side, while the dressing unit has been neatly accommodated to the left of the bed.

Room 2, View 1
homify

Room 2, View 1

homify
homify
homify

From this vantage point, you can admire the very modern TV unit with wall-mounted shelves for books. This bed too features drawers for storing extra blankets, throws and such.

Stylish blue study

Study
homify

Study

homify
homify
homify

Different shades of blue in this roomy study make a very serene and unique visual impact. The trendy false ceiling, floating shelves holding decorative vases and neat, modern furniture make working here an enjoyable affair. The closet on the left is perfect for storing important documents, while a couch near the window lets you relax when tired.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


