15 great storage ideas – you’ll love them!

15 small but useful storage spaces!

As the family grows, both in numbers as well as in age, our needs increase and space becomes insufficient, especially when storage is not given importance in the initial stages of designing a home. A time will come when we have nowhere to store the linen for the many beds at home! Winter wear in summer or summer clothes in winter, pots and pans that we use only during the holiday season, or accessories we wear when dressing up for special occasions – they all need to be stored.

Worst of all is that suddenly we find that all these things have accumulated near the bed, on the kitchen counter, or are cluttering the desk and the space along the stairs. What can be done?

With the expert eye of a professional, we can find little corners that can be used to store all this and more. By making some adjustments, we can use the empty space under the stairs, the sofa or the bed, behind the mirror, in a niche in the hall, in the wasted corners of the kitchen, and even some places you may never think of. To help you get started, we present some ideas.