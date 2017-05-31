Your browser is out-of-date.

A simple and modern apartment in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
AV House Interior - Mahaveer Laural Apartment, Soul Ziv Architecture Soul Ziv Architecture Modern style bedroom
The apartment that we are about to explore today was rendered for the client by the architects at Soul Ziv Architecture, for renting out purpose. Neat and simple designs, modern furniture and white and light wooden hues make this home very cosy and functional. The wardrobes, TV unit and kitchen cabinets boast of smooth, minimal looks without handles. Adequate lighting and smart use of vertical spaces add to the attraction of this flat. It would indeed be very easy to get tenants for the same!

Elegant modular kitchen

AV House Interior - Mahaveer Laural Apartment, Soul Ziv Architecture Soul Ziv Architecture Modern kitchen
To make cooking a convenient and enjoyable affair, this kitchen boasts of a U-shaped layout and glossy white cabinets. Smooth black countertops and backsplashes contrast the white storage units elegantly, while bright lights make culinary chores easy.

Trendy TV console

AV House Interior - Mahaveer Laural Apartment, Soul Ziv Architecture Soul Ziv Architecture Modern living room
A light wooden frame and smooth white doors make for a very trendy and minimalistic TV console in the living room. Remotes, DVDs and other TV peripherals can be easily stored in this.

Stylish touches

AV House Interior - Mahaveer Laural Apartment, Soul Ziv Architecture Soul Ziv Architecture Modern style bedroom
This simple yet inviting bedroom features a floor to ceiling wardrobe in white and light wood. The doors are smooth, without handles and very fashionable. The wall-mounted dressing shelf and round mirror add to the stylish look of this room.

Fashionable in wood

AV House Interior - Mahaveer Laural Apartment, Soul Ziv Architecture Soul Ziv Architecture Modern style bedroom
Here’s another wall to wall wardrobe with smooth classy doors and an inbuilt dressing nook with mirror. The light wooden hue can complement any decor style which the tenant wishes to follow.

Smart creation

AV House Interior - Mahaveer Laural Apartment, Soul Ziv Architecture Soul Ziv Architecture Modern style bedroom Brown,Rectangle,Wood,Grey,Flooring,Floor,Wood stain,Plank,Hardwood,Composite material
Storage solutions in this apartment are anything but boring. And the proof lies in this wooden wardrobe with smooth elegant doors. A set of drawers in the middle merges nicely with the cabinets too. The square white niche is perfect for displaying artefacts.

Brilliant idea

AV House Interior - Mahaveer Laural Apartment, Soul Ziv Architecture Soul Ziv Architecture Modern style bedroom
Wooden niches fitted with golden lighting abound in this apartment, offering smart storage space without wasting any floor area. These can be used to showcase books, showpieces, paintings, vases and more.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


