An elegant Bangalore home of 1744sqft

Justwords Justwords
MK Jaiswal House Interior - Mahaveer Laural Apartment, Soul Ziv Architecture Modern living room
Rendered for Mr. Jaiswal and his family, this home at Mahaveer Laurel Apartment in Bangalore is both modern and comfy. With an area of 1744sqft, it caters to the needs of all family members. Most of the interiors have been done up with a white and brown colour combination, while stylish lighting lends character and warmth. False ceilings, neat designs, contemporary furniture, and minimalistic decor are the other notable aspects of this residence.  The architects at Soul Ziv Architecture have accomplished a very commendable project here. 

Trendy kitchen

Kitchen Soul Ziv Architecture Modern kitchen
Soul Ziv Architecture

Kitchen

Soul Ziv Architecture
Soul Ziv Architecture
Soul Ziv Architecture

Adequate task lighting, a spacious U-shaped layout and smooth countertops make working in this kitchen a dream. Smooth white cabinets and drawers offer tons of storage space, while customised niches accommodate appliances.

Cosy foyer

Living Room Soul Ziv Architecture Modern living room
Soul Ziv Architecture

Living Room

Soul Ziv Architecture
Soul Ziv Architecture
Soul Ziv Architecture

Soft yet convenient lighting make the entrance foyer a very inviting space. A stylish blue couch and dark wooden elements make the atmosphere warm and relaxing, while the sleek shoe cabinet on the right is extremely practical.

Modern living

Living Room Soul Ziv Architecture Modern living room
Soul Ziv Architecture

Living Room

Soul Ziv Architecture
Soul Ziv Architecture
Soul Ziv Architecture

A plush L-shaped sofa, dark curtains, trendy TV unit and white lighting escaping from the false ceiling make the living area impressive. Note how storage-friendly the TV unit is, and it can house books, remotes and more.

Living Room - TV Unit Soul Ziv Architecture Modern living room
Soul Ziv Architecture

Living Room—TV Unit

Soul Ziv Architecture
Soul Ziv Architecture
Soul Ziv Architecture

From this angle, you can appreciate the tall painting of Lord Ganesha supported by the wall behind the TV unit. A down light has been strategically positioned above it.

Elegant master bedroom

Master Bedroom Soul Ziv Architecture Modern style bedroom
Soul Ziv Architecture

Master Bedroom

Soul Ziv Architecture
Soul Ziv Architecture
Soul Ziv Architecture

Modern furniture and pops of purple and violet on the bedding make the master bedroom elegant yet charming. Note how lights have been embedded above the doors of the wardrobe to make a fashionable statement.

Beautiful getaway

Bedroom 2 Soul Ziv Architecture Modern style bedroom
Soul Ziv Architecture

Bedroom 2

Soul Ziv Architecture
Soul Ziv Architecture
Soul Ziv Architecture

A dark blue feature wall and rich blue and pink textiles make this bedroom very graceful and welcoming. The furniture is in white and dark wood, and complements the colour scheme of the rest of the home.


Bedroom 2 - Wardrobe Soul Ziv Architecture Modern style bedroom
Soul Ziv Architecture

Bedroom 2—Wardrobe

Soul Ziv Architecture
Soul Ziv Architecture
Soul Ziv Architecture

The inbuilt wardrobe in this room is a trendy affair in white and dark wood, just like the bed. It comes with glossy sliding doors that save on floor area when opened or closed. 

Simple yet relaxing

Children's Bedroom Soul Ziv Architecture Modern style bedroom
Soul Ziv Architecture

Children's Bedroom

Soul Ziv Architecture
Soul Ziv Architecture
Soul Ziv Architecture

Creamy white and light wooden hues dominate the kids’ bedroom, while soft textiles promise lots of comfort. The bedding and striped rug lend a hint of colour here.

Take another tour - A 3-storied Chennai house with bright and trendy interiors

11 ideas to use wall kitchen tiles (and make it look good)!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


homify - modify your home

4.5

