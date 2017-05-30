An elegant Bangalore home of 1744sqft

Rendered for Mr. Jaiswal and his family, this home at Mahaveer Laurel Apartment in Bangalore is both modern and comfy. With an area of 1744sqft, it caters to the needs of all family members. Most of the interiors have been done up with a white and brown colour combination, while stylish lighting lends character and warmth. False ceilings, neat designs, contemporary furniture, and minimalistic decor are the other notable aspects of this residence. The architects at Soul Ziv Architecture have accomplished a very commendable project here.
Adequate task lighting, a spacious U-shaped layout and smooth countertops make working in this kitchen a dream. Smooth white cabinets and drawers offer tons of storage space, while customised niches accommodate appliances.
Soft yet convenient lighting make the entrance foyer a very inviting space. A stylish blue couch and dark wooden elements make the atmosphere warm and relaxing, while the sleek shoe cabinet on the right is extremely practical.
A plush L-shaped sofa, dark curtains, trendy TV unit and white lighting escaping from the false ceiling make the living area impressive. Note how storage-friendly the TV unit is, and it can house books, remotes and more.
From this angle, you can appreciate the tall painting of Lord Ganesha supported by the wall behind the TV unit. A down light has been strategically positioned above it.
Modern furniture and pops of purple and violet on the bedding make the master bedroom elegant yet charming. Note how lights have been embedded above the doors of the wardrobe to make a fashionable statement.
A dark blue feature wall and rich blue and pink textiles make this bedroom very graceful and welcoming. The furniture is in white and dark wood, and complements the colour scheme of the rest of the home.
The inbuilt wardrobe in this room is a trendy affair in white and dark wood, just like the bed. It comes with glossy sliding doors that save on floor area when opened or closed.
Creamy white and light wooden hues dominate the kids’ bedroom, while soft textiles promise lots of comfort. The bedding and striped rug lend a hint of colour here.
