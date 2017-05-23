With these ideas, you can keep your house more pleasant in the heat

The worst part about the heat is sleeping… that is if you can manage to do so! One of the most unbearable things about the heat is the way it envelops you and forces you to endure the film of perspiration that surrounds you. The best features in a house that help you to beat the heat are air conditioning and a good fan, but they harm us in the long term. And, what happens when one lives in a temperate zone where there’s no need for air conditioning or fans until an unexpected heat wave arrives?

In this ideabook, we bring you some alternatives that can help you to survive the heat when it’s time to sleep.