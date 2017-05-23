With these ideas, you can keep your house more pleasant in the heat

The worst part about the heat is sleeping… that is if you can manage to do so! One of the most unbearable things about the heat is the way it envelops you and forces you to endure the film of perspiration that surrounds you. The best features in a house that help you to beat the heat are air conditioning and a good fan, but they harm us in the long term. And, what happens when one lives in a temperate zone where there’s no need for air conditioning or fans until an unexpected heat wave arrives?
In this ideabook, we bring you some alternatives that can help you to survive the heat when it’s time to sleep.
If you live in a temperate zone, it is not common to have fans or air conditioners. However, you can have a decorative fan for the room during most of the year, and it can be used to cool the room when the weather turns hot. Installing window fans is another option for flushing out the hot air in the room when it's evening.
To complement the open windows during the night, close the windows and cover them with dark or blackout curtains during the day so that the sun does not warm the walls or the bed. This way, when you open the windows at night, the room cools down quickly.
Opening the windows is an excellent idea to let out the heat that has accumulated in the room during the day. With large doors or windows, like in this room, you can leave them open to enjoy the cool breeze at night.
The type of sheets that you use can make a difference in keeping you cooler on a warm night. We recommend natural fibres such as silk and 100% cotton for sheets. They are much cooler than synthetic ones.
If you haven’t already switched to CFL bulbs, it’s time to do so. Incandescent lighting not only hikes your electricity bill but also emits heat. If you want to keep your rooms cooler, replace incandescent bulbs with CFL ones.
Fix awnings over your balcony, terrace and windows to keep them shaded. That way, you prevent sunlight from entering the room and heating it up. You can also do this by growing creepers or vines over the area or fixing a bamboo shade outside the window.
Every time you light the gas to cook, it emits heat that warms up the room, and in modern open-plan layouts, the heat spreads across a larger area. Plan your meals so that you don’t have to cook as far as possible. Fresh salads and sandwiches are perfect for the summer – you don’t need the stove to prepare them. If you have an outdoor area with a grill or oven, you can use it for cooking to keep the interiors cooler.
Showering before bed is an excellent idea. Besides cooling you down, it relaxes you and leaves you feeling fresh for the night ahead. It does not work miracles for cooling the surroundings, but the cold water will lower your body temperature by a few degrees.
