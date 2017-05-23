Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 Budget friendly ideas to decorate your home walls

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Making your home look beautiful is not just about filling it up with furniture and expensive curious but rather it is also about paying attention to the walls. There are many ways that you can use to decorate your main walls but staying in budget is a difficult thing to achieve. 

To give you an idea of all the budget friendly decor options that you can use here is a list of 15 pictures that we have put together.

1. Wall mounted planters

Design végétal, Adventive Adventive Interior landscaping
Adventive

Adventive
Adventive
Adventive

For those of you who love nature adding similar wall mounted planters can be an excellent way of decorating your walls.

2. Wall art

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos

It is not essential that you only paint your walls but you can also use wall arts and hand paintings to make the room stand out.

3. Wall mirror

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Eclectic style bedroom
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

Adding not Mirrors to your wall can also be a great way of making the place look beautiful and well lit. You can also opt for antique mirrors that come with designer frames.

4.Bright colours

La Carlota, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Classic style houses
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Painting the walls of your room with bright colours is also an excellent way of making it look unique without spending a fortune.

5. Light fixtures

ESPACIOS PEQUEÑOS , CASA CALDA CASA CALDA Industrial style bedroom
CASA CALDA

CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA

Using artistic light fixtures within your room can be a great way of highlighting the walls. The designer of this picture has used circular shaped ceiling light to make the place look artistic.

6. Wall paper

Dom - okolice Krakowa, stabrawa.pl stabrawa.pl Scandinavian style bedroom
stabrawa.pl

stabrawa.pl
stabrawa.pl
stabrawa.pl

If you do not want to spend a lot of time painting your walls than the best alternative for this is using wallpaper. These wallpapers are the best way of maintaining uniformity throughout the room.


7. Brick wall

homify Modern walls & floors Bricks Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want to add a rustic touch to your walls then adding a layer of bricks can be a great idea. Using red colour bricks are highly recommended as they bring out the natural beauty of the wall.

8. Textured wall

3D Wall Decor Leone Truter Interiors Modern walls & floors Bamboo White
Leone Truter Interiors

3D Wall Decor

Leone Truter Interiors
Leone Truter Interiors
Leone Truter Interiors

Apart from painting the walls with bright colours using different textures is another great way of making them look amazing. As seen in the pictures that designer has used a wave texture to complement the seating arrangement.

9. Wall tiles

Sugestões, Aprifer Aprifer Eclectic style walls & floors
Aprifer

Aprifer
Aprifer
Aprifer

Wall tiles are also an inexpensive option that you can consider for decorating your home. These tiles are available in various designs and colours which makes it convenient for you to choose as per your liking.

10. Picture collage

FotoGalerías Personalizadas, Cuarto de Luz: fotografía y decoración Cuarto de Luz: fotografía y decoración Modern walls & floors
Cuarto de Luz: fotografía y decoración

Cuarto de Luz: fotografía y decoración
Cuarto de Luz: fotografía y decoración
Cuarto de Luz: fotografía y decoración

Creating a large size picture collage in the centre of your wall is a great way of taking a trip down the memory lane and also making the walls look fabulous.

11. Wall hangings

REVESTIMIENTOS EN LENGA Y DUELAS, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Colonial style walls & floors Wood Wood effect
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

If you are someone who loves art and craft then creating customised wall hangings like seen in the pictures are also an ideal way to use the vertical space for decoration.

12. Wall stickers

Eráldica Diseño , ERÁLDICA ERÁLDICA Modern walls & floors
ERÁLDICA

ERÁLDICA
ERÁLDICA
ERÁLDICA

Another inexpensive way of adding wall decor is by opting for large size stickers. These stickers come in different designs that include animals, birds, flowers and landscapes.

13. Life size black board

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

One of the most unique ways to transform the walls of your room is by adding a life size black board. These walls can be a great option for kids room or your kitchen where you can write the menu on the wall itself.

14. Neutral colours

Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

By painting the walls of your room with neutral colours you will not only make them look modern but it will also give an illusion of space and light.

15. Picture gallery

Bangalô 3 irmãos - Praia de Tamandaré/PE, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Tropical style walls & floors
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

If you have a lot of photos in your home then the best way to use them is by creating picture galleries on the main walls of your home.

Check out our other ideabooks for more designs

A beautiful and well furnished home in Bangalore
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks