15 Budget friendly ideas to decorate your home walls

Making your home look beautiful is not just about filling it up with furniture and expensive curious but rather it is also about paying attention to the walls. There are many ways that you can use to decorate your main walls but staying in budget is a difficult thing to achieve.
To give you an idea of all the budget friendly decor options that you can use here is a list of 15 pictures that we have put together.
For those of you who love nature adding similar wall mounted planters can be an excellent way of decorating your walls.
It is not essential that you only paint your walls but you can also use wall arts and hand paintings to make the room stand out.
Adding not Mirrors to your wall can also be a great way of making the place look beautiful and well lit. You can also opt for antique mirrors that come with designer frames.
Painting the walls of your room with bright colours is also an excellent way of making it look unique without spending a fortune.
Using artistic light fixtures within your room can be a great way of highlighting the walls. The designer of this picture has used circular shaped ceiling light to make the place look artistic.
If you do not want to spend a lot of time painting your walls than the best alternative for this is using wallpaper. These wallpapers are the best way of maintaining uniformity throughout the room.
If you want to add a rustic touch to your walls then adding a layer of bricks can be a great idea. Using red colour bricks are highly recommended as they bring out the natural beauty of the wall.
Apart from painting the walls with bright colours using different textures is another great way of making them look amazing. As seen in the pictures that designer has used a wave texture to complement the seating arrangement.
Wall tiles are also an inexpensive option that you can consider for decorating your home. These tiles are available in various designs and colours which makes it convenient for you to choose as per your liking.
Creating a large size picture collage in the centre of your wall is a great way of taking a trip down the memory lane and also making the walls look fabulous.
If you are someone who loves art and craft then creating customised wall hangings like seen in the pictures are also an ideal way to use the vertical space for decoration.
Another inexpensive way of adding wall decor is by opting for large size stickers. These stickers come in different designs that include animals, birds, flowers and landscapes.
One of the most unique ways to transform the walls of your room is by adding a life size black board. These walls can be a great option for kids room or your kitchen where you can write the menu on the wall itself.
By painting the walls of your room with neutral colours you will not only make them look modern but it will also give an illusion of space and light.
If you have a lot of photos in your home then the best way to use them is by creating picture galleries on the main walls of your home.
Check out our other ideabooks for more designs