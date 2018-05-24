Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 amazing ideas to decorate your living room

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Box House, Arqbox Arqbox Modern living room Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Decorating a room does not mean that you have to redesign the entire layout. Sometimes adding event the smallest of things can give you a great result. To give you an idea of all the things that you can do with your home interior here are pictures of 13 amazing ideas of how to decorate a room.

1. Paintings

Living Room, Lights & Shades Studios Lights & Shades Studios Modern living room
Lights &amp; Shades Studios
Lights & Shades Studios

One of the most easiest ways to decorate your room is by adding paintings. The ideal choice would be using large size art pieces to highlight the main walls of your room. This will not only make the space look beautiful but will also give it a modern touch.

2. Carpets

Casa Gallo de la Torre , Guadalajara , DECO Designers DECO Designers Modern living room
DECO Designers
DECO Designers

Another excellent tip to make your room look amazing is adding carpets. This will not only highlight the desired area but will also save your floor from stains that are hard to remove.

3. Wooden floor

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern living room
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

If budget is no constraint then opting for a wooden floor for your room is highly recommended. This is a sure shot way of making your room look grand and having a durable floor option.

4. Bookshelves

Casa A.P, DIN Interiorismo DIN Interiorismo Modern living room
DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo

If you love reading than having a bookshelf in your room can also be a great way of making it look beautiful. This can also be an ideal setup for your study or den.

5. Wall colour

Home Staging Pecan Valley San Antonio Tx Noelia Ünik Designs Industrial style living room
Noelia Ünik Designs
Noelia Ünik Designs

Wall colours play an important role in making a room stand out. The best way to make your room look amazing is by adding bright colours that will also help it looked spaces.

6. Cushions

Box House, Arqbox Arqbox Modern living room Wood effect
Arqbox
Arqbox

Wall colours play an important role in making a room stand out. The best way to make your room look amazing is by adding bright colours that will also help it looked spaces.


7. Light fixtures

Salas de Estar, JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura Eclectic style living room Wood-Plastic Composite Grey
JANAINA NAVES—Design &amp; Arquitetura
JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura

Adding the right kind of light fixtures can also be an excellent way of making the entire place look unique. The best option for adding indoor lights is LED backlight which come in various designs.

8. Floor tiles

Appartamento Parioli - Roma, Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Modern living room
Luca Tranquilli—Fotografo
Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo

If you want to customise the floor of your room then adding designer tiles is also something that you can consider. These tiles are available in different designs like flowers and geometric figures as well.

9. Potted plants

Proyecto Residencial Albores , Polygon Arquitectura Polygon Arquitectura Modern living room
Polygon Arquitectura
Polygon Arquitectura

To bring an an element of nature within your house you can opt for potted plants as a decoration element. Opting for locally available plants will make it easy for you to maintain them throughout the year.

10. Family pictures

Obra Mendoza - Diseño Integral depto. 2 ambientes, Bhavana Bhavana Scandinavian style living room
Bhavana
Bhavana

Creating a picture wall in your room is also a good way of decorating your room. You can also add a set of family pictures to make the entire layout customised.

11. Modern furniture

VILA NOVA PM., Lembi Arquitetura Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura

Adding modern pieces of furniture is another method to transform the look of a space. The sleeker the furniture the more beautiful it generally looks.

12. Curio cabinet

SDV | Projeto de Interiores, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Modern living room
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Curio cabinets made out of wood can also be a great addition to any room. This not only gives you enough place to decorate showpieces but will also help transform the entire area.

13. Stone wall

homify Modern living room
homify
homify

Curio cabinets made out of wood can also be a great addition to any room. This not only gives you enough place to decorate showpieces but will also help transform the entire area.

For decoration tips visit our ideabooks

A creative Mumbai home with inspiring ideas
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks