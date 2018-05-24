13 amazing ideas to decorate your living room

Decorating a room does not mean that you have to redesign the entire layout. Sometimes adding event the smallest of things can give you a great result. To give you an idea of all the things that you can do with your home interior here are pictures of 13 amazing ideas of how to decorate a room.
One of the most easiest ways to decorate your room is by adding paintings. The ideal choice would be using large size art pieces to highlight the main walls of your room. This will not only make the space look beautiful but will also give it a modern touch.
Another excellent tip to make your room look amazing is adding carpets. This will not only highlight the desired area but will also save your floor from stains that are hard to remove.
If budget is no constraint then opting for a wooden floor for your room is highly recommended. This is a sure shot way of making your room look grand and having a durable floor option.
If you love reading than having a bookshelf in your room can also be a great way of making it look beautiful. This can also be an ideal setup for your study or den.
Wall colours play an important role in making a room stand out. The best way to make your room look amazing is by adding bright colours that will also help it looked spaces.
Adding the right kind of light fixtures can also be an excellent way of making the entire place look unique. The best option for adding indoor lights is LED backlight which come in various designs.
If you want to customise the floor of your room then adding designer tiles is also something that you can consider. These tiles are available in different designs like flowers and geometric figures as well.
To bring an an element of nature within your house you can opt for potted plants as a decoration element. Opting for locally available plants will make it easy for you to maintain them throughout the year.
Creating a picture wall in your room is also a good way of decorating your room. You can also add a set of family pictures to make the entire layout customised.
Adding modern pieces of furniture is another method to transform the look of a space. The sleeker the furniture the more beautiful it generally looks.
Curio cabinets made out of wood can also be a great addition to any room. This not only gives you enough place to decorate showpieces but will also help transform the entire area.