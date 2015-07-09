A charming country home

Introducing the very special Hollyhock Cottage. Set in the quaint English countryside of Norfolk, the cottage is over 150 years old and was bought by the owners to be their new holiday retreat. Since they purchased their new cottage there have been a changes undertaken to its interior, as well as a freshen up for the exterior and garden by experts from rooms with a view. The décor team have managed to find the perfect balance of modernising the home, whilst at the same time using the makeover as an opportunity to celebrate the homes historic charms. Lets take a look…
The red brick cottage looks as one might expect with its period features and historical appeal. There's even a quaint garden at the front. A bistro-style table and a pair of chairs sit amongst the gardens blooming lavender plants. It's a perfect space for the owners to sit and enjoy the English sunshine with a nice cup of tea.
Entering the living room we can see that there are no outlandish colour shades or furnishings used here. Decorating has been restrained to emphasise the homes natural cottage appeal.
We especially love the wood-burner that sits amongst the red bricks of the old fire place. No doubt it will be well used during the colder months.
A combination of timber working surfaces, painted cupboards, and characterful shelving unite together the illusion of space and warmth in the kitchen. Rooms with a view have captured the cottage look perfectly with their choice of rustic style accessories and finishes.
In the main bedroom a French antique bed sits boldly. To emphasise the beds vintage look; soft and cosy linens of creams and tones of beige have been chosen.
It appears that every aspect in the bathroom has been tailored to optimise and enhance every inch of space. This was especially important considering the bathroom needed to accommodate a grand standalone bathtub. Sitting centrally, the tub is a modern inclusion and is the epitome of luxury.
At homify, we love seeing old, under-appreciated buildings receive a makeover they deserve. Click the link below to see how a house or worship was converted to house a family.