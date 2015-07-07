The house of windows and colour

Last but certainly not least we take a look within the homes amazing bathroom. Many an hour will be lost soaking in the luxurious standalone tub. As the owner enjoys their bath their gaze will naturally look upward towards the double-height ceiling. Light streams into the room thanks to the placement of a series of square windows, and below, the large glazed doors. For the ultimate bath time experience the doors can be opened to enjoy a soft breeze, and to hear the sounds of nature outside.

This ends the tour within this home but if you're looking to see inside more unique then be sure to click the link below to see how a lucky family spends their holiday.

A dream seaside escape