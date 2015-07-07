The house of windows and colour

Today on homify, we take a tour within a home that does not follow the standard design conventions. Both on the inside and out there are interesting and amazing design qualities that's bound to get people talking. Not everyone can say they live in a truly unique home, but thanks to mrh design, the lucky owners can say exactly that. With no further introduction needed, make sure to keep reading to see this amazing home in detail.
Here we can see the entrance to the home and enjoy its interesting architectural features. A series of slated pitched roofs, each with its own form and characteristic, creates a look that gives the home are different appearance from its neighbours.
Focus is undoubtedly on the main building, with neat landscaped gardens, wide driveway and a footpath enhancing its grandeur nature.
In this image the homes unique design features can be better examined. A combination of stacked stone, timber cladding, and a dominant white and yellow render give the home a diverse look from material, colour, and texture. Windows are placed in diverse locations with most being of differing sizes and styles. It's definitely not your everyday home judging by the exterior. So, let's see how has the form of the exterior influenced the internal spaces.
Unsurprisingly, the home is just as unique on the inside as it is on the outside. Structurally it presents itself as a mix of high ceilings, voids, open spaces, and features an interesting array of design considerations. Most notable is the decision to utilise colour tones consisting of a light cream and white. These muted colours are fantastic if one wishes to emphasise a buildings form, and act as a perfect backdrop for the introduction of other design features, such as the use of timber for the doors and framing here.
Moving into the kitchen, we can detect a definable shift in the look and feel of the home. There's a particular minimalist inspiration here, but unlike most minimalist kitchens the space here is far more expressive than usual. Overall the kitchen provides the feeling of cleanliness and order—perfect for rooms like the kitchen.
Last but certainly not least we take a look within the homes amazing bathroom. Many an hour will be lost soaking in the luxurious standalone tub. As the owner enjoys their bath their gaze will naturally look upward towards the double-height ceiling. Light streams into the room thanks to the placement of a series of square windows, and below, the large glazed doors. For the ultimate bath time experience the doors can be opened to enjoy a soft breeze, and to hear the sounds of nature outside.
This ends the tour within this home but if you're looking to see inside more unique then be sure to click the link below to see how a lucky family spends their holiday.