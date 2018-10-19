Your browser is out-of-date.

19 cleverly organised kitchens (with ideas you can copy)

press profile homify press profile homify
Acton, London Kitchen, Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd Modern kitchen Wood Green
Loading admin actions …

A well-organised kitchen is a staple in any home, but are you aware of how many cool storage and display options there are out there right now which can make the endeavour so much simpler and more stylish? Kitchen planners are consistently staggering us with the funky and imaginative ways that they seek to add extra storage to their clients' spaces, so why not come and take a look at some of our favourites now and see if you fancy adding any of them to your kitchen space? You won't regret it!

1. A wall-mounted crockery rack is such a great investment, especially if you want to embrace extra organisation!

Property Renovation, Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited Classic style kitchen
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited

Property Renovation

Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited

2. Why just have small cabinets when you can build them up to the ceiling and garner so much more storage?

Diseño de Cocina con Isla en Madrid, Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid Modern kitchen
Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid

Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid
Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid
Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid

3. A little colour variation in your cabinets can make finding certain items a doddle! Tins in the grey cupboards and fresh produce in the orange!

Propuesta interiores., Eidética Eidética Modern kitchen
Eidética

Eidética
Eidética
Eidética

4. A semi open-fronted storage system will mean that you can locate everything you need in an instant.

DanKuchen keukenimpressies, DanKüchen Studio Hengelo DanKüchen Studio Hengelo Country style kitchen
DanKüchen Studio Hengelo

DanKüchen Studio Hengelo
DanKüchen Studio Hengelo
DanKüchen Studio Hengelo

5. How about open or glass-fronted cabinets at the top and solid ones at the bottom, so you can pick and choose what you have on display?

Acton, London Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd Modern kitchen Wood Green red splashback,green kitchen,island,glass wall cabinet,contemporary kitchen,wood worktop,white worktop
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd

Acton, London

Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd

6. Some simple wall shelves are the best idea for maintaining easy access to everyday objects, such as tumblers and wine glasses!

Clerkenwell WC1: Minimal Professional Home, Increation Increation Classic style kitchen
Increation

Clerkenwell WC1: Minimal Professional Home

Increation
Increation
Increation


7. Inset recipe shelving and task lighting? These are officially two ideas that we are desperate to pinch!

Old-Meets-New Krantz Designs Modern kitchen
Krantz Designs

Old-Meets-New

Krantz Designs
Krantz Designs
Krantz Designs

8. Accounting for your passions will make for such an organised kitchen. An integrated wine rack is a must for all tipple-fans!

Marseille Distressed Granite Top Assembled Kitchen Island The Cotswold Company Country style kitchen Wood
The Cotswold Company

Marseille Distressed Granite Top Assembled Kitchen Island

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

9. For that amazingly organised kitchen that you're always dreaming about, you know that you need a central island, right?

Oak island Bordercraft Country style kitchen
Bordercraft

Oak island

Bordercraft
Bordercraft
Bordercraft

10. Make those corners work a little harder, with some drawers like this one! What a way to get more from your dead space!

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Country style kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

11. What a great idea! Hiding pull-out deep drawers inside cabinets makes for a doubly-organised area!

Diseño de Cocina de Casa Decor 2015, Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid Classic style kitchen Quartz Beige
Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid

Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid
Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid
Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid

12. Why spend hours looking for a certain pan or baking tray in your cabinets, when you can simply hang them above your head? So clever!

Mediterranean Style Rencraft Mediterranean style kitchen Wood Blue
Rencraft

Mediterranean Style

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

13. Even really unusually-shaped kitchens can be opened up to offer more storage, if you get a carpenter in, to create you something custom.

handles shaker, Auspicious Furniture Auspicious Furniture Country style kitchen
Auspicious Furniture

handles shaker

Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture

14. We are so inspired by this open-plan kitchen that extends out into a little study or office area! We NEED to do this!

Brancaster, North Norfolk, UK Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd Classic style kitchen Grey grey kitchen,shaker kitchen,contemporary kitchen,white worktop,composite worktop,modern kitchen,wine cellar
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd

Brancaster, North Norfolk, UK

Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd

15. Add more surface area as and when you need it, with extending worktops! Or, for a simple hack, you could place a cutting board on an open drawer, for the same functionality!

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Scandinavian style kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

16. Just when you think you've topped-out in terms of storage space, how about trying this technique of adding open cubbies on top of your cabinets?

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern kitchen
Trewin Design Architects

Down Barton, Devon

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

17. Don't bemoan a small kitchen, but use it to your advantage in terms of design. This is your chance to adopt some curves and well-placed tall cabinets!

homify Country style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. At first glance, this looks very simple, but when you realise it's a working family kitchen, those basic wall shelves take on a whole new genius. Especially with mug hooks!

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style kitchen
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Falkirk St

MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

19. A blackboard wall would be an amazing way to ensure that you never forget to pop anything on your shopping list! You can even write meal plans on them too!

Blackboard Pixers Modern kitchen wallpaper,wall mural,blackboard,chalk
Pixers

Blackboard

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

