19 cleverly organised kitchens (with ideas you can copy)

A well-organised kitchen is a staple in any home, but are you aware of how many cool storage and display options there are out there right now which can make the endeavour so much simpler and more stylish? Kitchen planners are consistently staggering us with the funky and imaginative ways that they seek to add extra storage to their clients' spaces, so why not come and take a look at some of our favourites now and see if you fancy adding any of them to your kitchen space? You won't regret it!