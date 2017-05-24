Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful 3bhk Bangalore flat designed in just 45 days

homify Asian style kitchen Plywood
This 3bhk apartment in Sarjapura, Bangalore, is extremely modern, practical and stylish. Owned by Mr. Shrikanth, this flat boasts of space-saving and fashionable wardrobes in the bedrooms, unique wall panelling in the living space, and a stunning modular kitchen. Every nook and cranny is storage-friendly without being dull. All rooms receive ample natural light and offer enough space for moving around. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Scale Inch Pvt. Ltd. for making this residence a comfortable and visually appealing space to live in.

Sunny and modern kitchen

Generous splashes of sunny yellow have livened up this sleek modular kitchen beautifully. Glossy and neat cabinets offer tons of room for storage, while the overhead ones come with glass shutters to make searching for everyday things easy.

Unique living experience

Rustic meets contemporary in the unique TV unit in the living area. Stone-finish wall panelling has been combined with sleek dark wooden elements to make this structure attractive. The floating console is ideal for storing odds and ends, while the floating shelves above can be used to display artefacts.

From this image, you can appreciate the parallel layout of this big kitchen. There is ample space to move freely, and the gleaming black countertops are perfect for prepping, cooking and plating. A large window brings in oodles of natural light.

Practical touches

In this bedroom, the dark wooden and minimalistic TV unit contrasts the white walls perfectly. The wardrobe with mirrored doors in the dressing nook serves the same purpose as well. 

Elegance redefined

Mosaic-finish panels in beige run across the doors of this dark wooden closet to make a very fashionable statement. Sleek handles hint at modernism too.

Very fashionable

The light-hued doors of this wardrobe have been contrasted nicely with dark wooden panels arranged in an ascending order. Note how the dressing mirror has been attached on the side. Very ingenious!

A hint of jazz

An entire wall has been devoted to storage in this bedroom, and the smooth white doors look very stylish. But what we love are the multicoloured panels running across the doors, for a lively touch.  

Take another tour - A stylish and soothing home in Kerela

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


