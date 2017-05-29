A smart and beautiful 3bhk apartment in Bangalore

Rendered for Mr. MD Zahid and his family, this 3bhk apartment in Mantri Webcity, Bangalore, is a very stylish, functional and comfy affair. Thanks to the interior designers and decorators at Scale Inch Pvt. Ltd., beautiful wallpapers and trendy space-saving wardrobes have made this residence a delightful place to live in. Peppy hues like yellow, pink and plum pop up here and there to offer visual excitement. Contemporary lighting in the living room will also leave you impressed.
Smooth and glossy cabinets in a rich plum hue make this spacious kitchen storage-friendly and stylish. Some of the overhead cabinets come with frosted glass doors, so that it is easy to look for everyday ingredients while you are cooking. Adequate lighting and ample counter space add to the convenience factor.
The trendy TV unit fitted with slim floating shelves and indirect lighting steals the show in the living room. The glossy floor, the fashionable false ceiling, the subtly printed wallpaper as well as the wooden panelling running across its middle add to the visual appeal here.
Bright yellow and white join hands to help this modern wooden unit to stand out in the living room, and cater to all storage needs. This floor to ceiling unit comprises of a wardrobe on the left and a workstation with open shelves and overhead cabinets on the right.
The inbuilt wardrobe in this bedroom wows with bold pink and plum touches, and it also features sliding doors to save floor area. The loft cabinets are perfect for stashing away things you don’t need every day.
Grey, black and white constitute the colour scheme in this bedroom, and create a very elegant and soothing atmosphere. The wardrobe here too comes with sliding doors to leave around space for easy movement. The floral wallpaper is very pretty.
Another view reveals a very modern dressing unit with a large mirror and drawers and cabinets. It is perfect for storing all cosmetics and accessories, and goes well with the theme of the room.
