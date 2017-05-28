Your browser is out-of-date.

A stylish and comfortable 4bhk apartment in Bangalore

We are at SJR Watermark in Bangalore and all set to explore a very stylish 4bhk apartment rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Ace Interiors. Wood has been lavishly used in most rooms to ensure warmth, while contemporary lighting has been used to accentuate false ceilings, wall claddings, niches and other decorative accents. The colour scheme is cosy and neutral in most areas, though the daughter’s bedroom is a surprise in purple. Neat storage solutions and trendy furniture make this residence all the more attractive.

Beautiful living

Plush and cream white seating, a trendy coffee table and an artistic wooden panel on one wall make the living space very inviting and soothing. The lighting is adequate but mellow.

Stylish nook

This casual seating nook is perfect for those guests who wish to wait before the owner invites them to the living area. Wall-mounted shelves with lights fitted under them, a shoe cabinet and family photos make this nook warm and practical. Wooden bars on the ceiling of the entryway lend a cosy feel. Note how the wall holding the photos separates this area from the kitchen.

Trendy kitchen

Rendered in white and rich brown, the kitchen is lined with numerous cabinets as well as drawers for easy storage. Modern appliances add to the convenience.

Elegant dining

Cream, wood and white make for an inviting ambiance in the dining space. Stylish furniture and elegant wall decor pieces make the setting attractive.

Lovely spot for prayers

Dark wooden elements make the prayer nook warm and cosy, while the lighted niches on the left offer visual interest.

Ultramodern bedroom

Modern furniture, warm and serene tones, and a stylish false ceiling are the highlights of this bedroom. The wardrobe comes with mirrored doors to help you get ready easily.


Purple passion

Splashes of purple on the wallpaper and the drapes lend a very feminine grace to the daughter’s bedroom. Wall-mounted cabinets above the bed help in organising essentials.

Simple yet sophisticated

The perfect blend of dark and light hues and a floor to ceiling closet make this bedroom both elegant and functional.

Fashionable study

The workstation with its crisscross shelves make a striking statement in the fourth bedroom that has been converted into a study room. The sofa is super stylish as well, and the brown cushions and drapes break the monotony of white here.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


