A spectacular modern extension

Today on homify, we take a look within a home which has been given a spectacular extension that's completely changed the way the home owners spend their time at home. Situated within a desirable street of Essex, England, the extension can be described as being of bold modern design, however, retaining a definable family feel. There have been no compromises here, with every detail and finish of the highest quality. So without further introduction necessary, let’s begin our tour!

Clean and simple lines

Facing towards the rear exterior, we are immediately struck by the bold symmetrical form of the home .The pure, clean lines of the lower level glass façade are complimented by the dual pitched roof-line above. Clad in deeply stained timber the pitched roof brings a soft natural look that contrasts with the sheer white render that sits prominently below. 

Opening up the home

Looking closer,we can see how the design team have attempted to blur the lines between indoor and outdoor settings. There's no definable point in which the home ends and the outdoor entertainment area begins—the entire space feels holistic. Notice how the extended roof covers beyond the retractable glass doors over a portion of the seating area. Furnishing can be brought out easily from inside to be an inviting space for meals in the sunshine.

Another angle

Though the ultra-modern style doesn't appeal to everyone, it would be difficult to deny that the design here is anything but spectacular. Looking inside through the glazing, we can begin to appreciate the homes open plan layout that accommodates the communal areas of the home.  

A new space

As expected, inside the home oozes modernity and classy. A colour scheme consisting of light greys, creams, and sheer whites provide the room with a distinct look. A white grand piano sits proud amongst its ultra-modern surrounds. 

An Eco-friendly design

Besides the glazing, there has been another clever design feature to allow natural light to enter the home. Above the English sunshine is able to flood into the home through a line of skylights that are on the roof. Sustainability was a high consideration through the whole process with the new extension incorporating plantings across the entire roof. 

Overall, the new extension has been a fantastic investment for the owners and has been able to provide them with the sought after modern living experience. Simply, its a great space to relax and get away from the busyness of everyday life.

Does a modern style extension appeal to you? Let us know below in the comments section. 


Discover home inspiration!

