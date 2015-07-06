A spectacular modern extension

Besides the glazing, there has been another clever design feature to allow natural light to enter the home. Above the English sunshine is able to flood into the home through a line of skylights that are on the roof. Sustainability was a high consideration through the whole process with the new extension incorporating plantings across the entire roof.

Overall, the new extension has been a fantastic investment for the owners and has been able to provide them with the sought after modern living experience. Simply, its a great space to relax and get away from the busyness of everyday life.

An incredible home in the woods