A cedar clad contemporary house

Luke Riley Luke Riley
The Cedar House, The Chase Architecture The Chase Architecture Modern houses
On a quiet street of Balham, South London, a freshly renovated home has caused quiet a stir in the neighbourhood. How could a home cause a stir you may ask? Well, with its unmistakable contemporary look and tangible boldness, the home is a pure architectural statement. Surrounded by homes of traditional architectural style the newest house on the block is something to behold and appreciate. 

Where a tired, old 1960's bungalow home once stood - a stunning example of modern renovation has taken its place. The design of the home is by the fantastic team at etc urban, with their designed drawing influence from the spirit of the Bauhaus style. Keep reading to see the house for yourself. 

A bold form

Side elevation with cCorner staircase glazed lantern. The Chase Architecture Modern houses
Designed as a series of bold symmetrical volumes, the home is a cube shaped design with portions of the upper level projecting out over the lower level below. A Western Red Cedar from Silva Timber has been used to clad the upper level, with an industrial grey cement render on the lower level. Overall it's a bold form that contrasts greatly with the homes more traditional neighbours. 

Benefits of a corner plot

Front facade and entrance The Chase Architecture Modern houses
Being located on a corner land plot greatly influenced the design of the home. Strategically placed windows ensure that light is able to enter the home from varying angles, but not at the cost of privacy for those within. 

Light and open

Cedar House The Chase Architecture Living roomTV stands & cabinets
To create a naturally healthy living environment, the home has been built with a well-conceived floor plan, with a great sense of flow between rooms. Within the living room the homes openness expressed most evidently. A muted colour scheme gives the space a tangible lightness, whilst there's a mismatch of furnishing from differing styles that gives the room character. 

Mismatching features

Cedar House The Chase Architecture KitchenLighting
The open planned kitchen truly is the heart of the home. A showroom grey has been chosen for the cabinets, with their handless design and glossy look they provide the room with an obvious warehouse-chic. Above the working benchtop surface mismatched hanging lighting make an intriguing statement, whilst mismatched stools add to the look below. 

Transparency

Cedar House The Chase Architecture Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Well placed panels of recessed glazings have been incorporated into the design so that light could flood throughout the interior zones. The staircases glass balustrades ensure that the natural light isn't lost on its way.  

A good nights sleep

Cedar House The Chase Architecture BedroomBeds & headboards
The master bedroom occupies a north facing room on the top floor, and just like the rest of the home, the space is filled with sophisticated decorative touches. It seemed only fitting that the bedroom features a four-poster bed—it’s a clever touch that we have learnt to expect from etc urban.  

In another suburb of London is a home that has a particular contemporary design, but is very, very  different from other new contemporary builds. Click the link below to see inside the submerged house. 

Do you like the contemporary look of the new home? Please let us know in the comments section.


