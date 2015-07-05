A cedar clad contemporary house

On a quiet street of Balham, South London, a freshly renovated home has caused quiet a stir in the neighbourhood. How could a home cause a stir you may ask? Well, with its unmistakable contemporary look and tangible boldness, the home is a pure architectural statement. Surrounded by homes of traditional architectural style the newest house on the block is something to behold and appreciate.

Where a tired, old 1960's bungalow home once stood - a stunning example of modern renovation has taken its place. The design of the home is by the fantastic team at etc urban, with their designed drawing influence from the spirit of the Bauhaus style. Keep reading to see the house for yourself.