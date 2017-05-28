A small and stylish flat in Visakhapatnam

Do you think that a small home cannot be comfortable, stylish or functional enough? Then it’s time to think again! This modern yet compact flat in Visakhapatnam was designed and decorated tastefully on a very modest budget by the interior architects at Ark Architects & Interior Designers. And it will leave you impressed. Elegant wooden elements lend warmth to the interiors, while trendy furniture promise sheer cosiness and relaxation. The entrance is almost regal, and the interiors are homely yet beautiful. Charming textiles and a balanced mix of neutral and bold hues make this flat worth your attention. Space-saving furniture and modern storage solutions take care of all practical needs.
Rendered in dark and rich wood with gorgeous golden detailing, the entrance wows effortlessly with its regal appearance. Bright down-lights add to the warm and welcoming aura.
Dark and smooth wooden surfaces along with the trendy false ceiling fill the living area with warmth and cosiness. The seating is in cream and gold, while the coffee table is cutting-edge.
Sophisticated wooden chairs fitted with beige backs and seats make for memorable mealtimes in this dining space. The embroidered drapes add to the attraction.
From this angle, the modern wood and white crockery unit is clearly visible. A splash of bright yellow livens it up beautifully.
Smooth and glossy white cabinets and a U-shaped layout make this modern kitchen convenient as well as attractive. Bright blue backsplashes contrast the whiteness here, besides lending a hint of serenity and style.
Floral moulding on the wall behind the trendy bed has been duly complemented by the printed bedding, making the master bedroom exotic. The wall on the right has been entirely devoted to an inbuilt wardrobe with lots of storage space and gleaming sliding doors.
The TV unit is sleek but storage-friendly, while the gorgeous black and printed doors of the bathroom are folding in nature. This leaves around more space to walk around easily.
Smooth tiles and fashionable white sanitary wares are the reasons why this bathroom looks so clean, bright and inviting. The mirror features a wide wooden frame that acts as a shelf as well.
Stylish bunk beds and striped wallpaper make the kids’ bedroom fun and very functional. The steps leading to the upper bed have inbuilt drawers for extra storage. We love the colourful bathroom door too.
From this image, you can clearly see how the lower bed can be pulled out to accommodate the children’s friends as well, when needed! This is indeed a wonderful hack for small rooms.
The wood and white study station is simple yet practical and takes up minimal space.
White and sky blue is the colour palette for the floor to ceiling wardrobe in the kids’ room. It features ample cabinets and drawers for storing clothes, toys, shoes and more.
