A stylish and playful residence in Haryana

Residence interior, Kundli, Haryana, The plan design and construction
Come explore a world full of trendy false ceilings, playful wardrobes, smart partitions and more. This home in Haryana was rendered by the visionary interior architects at The Plan Design and Construction, and in such a way that the owners feel comfortable and happy at all times. Bright colours pop up randomly throughout the interiors, while contemporary lighting accentuates sleek designs.  Functionality has been clearly stressed upon, but the professionals did not lose sight of the aesthetics in the process.

Trendy ceiling

Residence interior, Kundli, Haryana, The plan design and construction
Neat rectangular shapes lend a lot of trendiness to this ceiling, while indirect lighting makes for a relaxing ambiance. A splash of sky blue livens up this design.

Curves are in

Residence interior, Kundli, Haryana, The plan design and construction
The curvy shapes on this false ceiling make a very fashionable statement along with bright indirect lighting. The bright purple wall is an added bonus.

Smart shelving

Residence interior, Kundli, Haryana, The plan design and construction
This contemporary wooden shelving unit is perfect for storing both necessities and artefacts, and acts as a partition of sorts too. Thanks to the presence of open shelves, this unit allows light and air to pass through easily.

A creative room

Residence interior, Kundli, Haryana, The plan design and construction
Splashes of light green lend a very cheerful and youthful vibe to the kid’s bedroom. The inbuilt wardrobe features musically inspired doors, and reflects the passion the child has for good songs. We also love the sleek but useful dressing unit.

Residence interior, Kundli, Haryana, The plan design and construction
The study desk comes with a couple of wall-mounted cabinets in quirky shapes. Touches of bold orange lend striking contrast against the green. This unit is also a very clever utilisation of the space between the two doors.  

Take another tour - A stylish and practical family home in Bangalore

रसोईघर में रचनात्मकता को प्रोत्साहित करने हेतु ६ अनोखे उपकरण
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


