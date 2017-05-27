A beautiful and soothing family home in Pune

If you are someone who is trying to make your home simple yet fashionable, then this tour is perfect for you. Done up mostly in grey, white and dark wood, this residence in Pune is ultramodern and very comfy. Neat designs, creative accents, trendy furniture and stylish lighting have come together to lend this home a unique personality and relaxing vibe. The interior designers and decorators at Kam’s Designer Zone have done a great job with this urban project.
Wood and white panels with laser cut designs make the entrance truly royal. Golden down lights add to the grandeur, while the garland is an auspicious touch.
Dark wood and white tones again pair up to make the entryway warm and elegant. The wall unit is composed of trendy cabinets and drawers and offers lots of room for storage.
The L-shaped sofa in the living space is a combination of contrasting neutrals and offers ample space for relaxed seating. Quirky wall decor, trendy lamps, smart false ceiling and an open plan layout make the home inviting and airy.
Modern grey and chrome chairs surround a glossy white table to make mealtimes fashionable. Sheer curtains bring in diffused light, while the stunning wood and white TV unit can be viewed from the living area as well.
Beautifully stencilled glass panels, warm yellow walls and smart drawers for storing essentials make the prayer nook welcoming and calming.
White and grey join hands to make this spacious kitchen easy on the eyes. Smooth drawers and cabinets, a smart island, a massive refrigerator and a long window take care of both functional and aesthetic needs.
Gorgeously carved dark wooden panels make a super stylish statement behind the bed as well as on the wardrobe doors. The elegant false ceiling, the pretty curtains and the warm and cosy colour palette make this bedroom irresistible.
A tasteful blend of white and dark grey make this bedroom timeless. The bed boasts of a very striking design and a unique headboard, while inbuilt closets meet storage needs effectively.
Apart from the very fashionable bed that takes the centre stage in this bedroom, you can’t help but admire the wall behind it. A pair of large mirrors with slim and trendy shelves running across them makes for an exclusive look here.
