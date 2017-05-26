Your browser is out-of-date.

A 550sqft beautiful living room designed for rupees 14 lakhs in Mumbai

homify Modern living room White
Your living room is a very versatile space. It is here that you entertain guests, relax, watch TV and share your day with your family. So why not make it something beautiful, comfortable as well as functional? This tour will give you tons of ideas on how you can go about this task. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Minal Gupta in Mumbai, this 550sqft living room is a mix of trendy furnishing, unique storage solutions and a vertical garden you won’t forget soon! So take the tour and get inspired.

A different view

tv unit homify Modern living room White
From this vantage point, you can admire the dark wooden wall panel holding the sleek TV unit, as well as the stylish swing near a large sunny window. The unusual shape of the bookshelf, and the way it extends to become a console is very attractive.

Graceful seating

living room seating space homify Modern living room White seating space
Plush sofas in navy have been paired with printed ottomans to make the seating area elegant yet fun. Black and white photographs on the teal blue wall lend personality to this space.

Up close

vertical garden with zhula and library homify Modern living room White
A closer view reveals a wooden vertical garden next to the bookshelf, with slim planters holding greens and blooms. The metallic wall installation above the console is also unique. This nook is perfect for lazing around, reading and meditating.

Smart space utilisation

mandir unit homify Modern living room Brown
Dark and smooth wood paired with laser cut panels in white make for a very stylish prayer nook in one corner of the living room. The space under the temple has been used to accommodate a cabinet to store all essentials. The trendy yellow grey chairs and boldly striped curtains make a playful statement for this casual seating space.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


