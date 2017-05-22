8 spectacular double beds with ideas to copy

When it’s time to decorate your temple of love – the bedroom – the choice of a double bed will be the most difficult decision because it will determine the style of the room – modern, rustic, minimalist, romantic, etc.

The matrimonial or double bed is the protagonist in your bedroom, so you have to be careful in choosing every other detail to match it, whether it’s the sheets and curtains or furniture, lamps and other accessories. Don’t forget the colour of the walls. They must be soft tones that invite rest and romance for the couple to enjoy.

Today, we bring you this ideabook with different elements that you should take into account to help you to achieve the room of your dreams. It’s time to get started! Don’t think about it anymore, and be daring as you combine the different ideas that we present today.