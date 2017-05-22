Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 spectacular double beds with ideas to copy

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

When it’s time to decorate your temple of love – the bedroom – the choice of a double bed will be the most difficult decision because it will determine the style of the room – modern, rustic, minimalist, romantic, etc.

The matrimonial or double bed is the protagonist in your bedroom, so you have to be careful in choosing every other detail to match it, whether it’s the sheets and curtains or furniture, lamps and other accessories. Don’t forget the colour of the walls. They must be soft tones that invite rest and romance for the couple to enjoy.

Today, we bring you this ideabook with different elements that you should take into account to help you to achieve the room of your dreams. It’s time to get started! Don’t think about it anymore, and be daring as you combine the different ideas that we present today.

1. Your bed is always a good investment

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Without doubt, one of the most important investments in your room is your double bed. When choosing it, always look for the best mattress, and of course, a good base that will combine with it. In this photograph, we can see that the rest of the room is designed with colors that complement the bed, making this bedroom harmonious and comfortable.

2. Try some wood

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern style bedroom
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

Maybe it is not something we would usually choose, but nowadays, wood is used in many parts of our home. To create this beautiful room, it is used on the floors, walls and ceiling – an unusual wood with a mix of light and dark brown tones. In the middle of this room is the protagonist – the double bed – with a wooden base and matching bedside tables that go very well with the rest of the décor in the room, including the modern functional furniture.

3. Vibrant colours

SADHWANI BUNGALOW, 1 Square Designs 1 Square Designs Modern style bedroom
1 Square Designs

SADHWANI BUNGALOW

1 Square Designs
1 Square Designs
1 Square Designs

There are several decorative elements that we can use for our room that will blend well with the double bed. A false ceiling coupled with good lighting is an excellent choice to incorporate into the decoration to give a unique look and appearance to the room. If you want to highlight the frame of your bed, add a beautiful carpet in a bright and bold color.

4. Give it prominence with a touch of light

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

While decorating the bedroom, we always look for the best, and good lighting should be part of it. Innovative and unique lamps that hang from the ceiling on either side of the bed, for those who love reading, is an excellent choice. An intelligent installation of lighting sources that not only dim the room, but also highlight the space with an elegant and subtle touch is ideal.

5. Minimalist style

black and white bedroom, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom Property,Comfort,Decoration,Light,Product,Building,Textile,Wood,Lighting,Interior design
KARU AN ARTIST

black and white bedroom

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

You will only achieve the style that you look for if you use the essential elements that can match with your room and make it a part of you. Bedside tables, curtains, carpets, excellent lighting provided by lamps and other decorative elements are all present, but this room would not be complete without the center of attention, the low double bed with sheets that combine with the rest of the decor and some excellent cushions to complement it.

​6. Bold colours

Edificio The Block, GGAL Estudio de Arquitectura GGAL Estudio de Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
GGAL Estudio de Arquitectura

Edificio The Block

GGAL Estudio de Arquitectura
GGAL Estudio de Arquitectura
GGAL Estudio de Arquitectura

The bedroom is always the most romantic place in the house, especially if you share it with your partner. Use a range of colors that combine well with each other. Different shades of gray with a contrast color can make a difference, like the mustard that you see, in this image, on the beautiful sheet and small cushions. The picture stands out in the sober, background wall of the room.


7. For small spaces

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you do not have much space in your room, and you do not know what to do, you can get creative. Always use light colors that give the appearance of spaciousness. A high bed with white sheets and a gray quilt that matches the rest of the color palette, good pillows, beautiful and original bedroom furniture and accessories allow you to create a unique room for yourself.

8. Simplicity

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Plottier, Neuquen, Patagonia, Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Modern style bedroom
Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra

Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra
Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra
Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra

Straight and symmetrical lines are present in this large, double bed to present simplicity that combines with elegance. It emphasizes the backrest that serves as support for the cushions, adding personality to the decoration.  

For more ideas see 10 beautiful double-bed ideas for your home.

A 3-storied Chennai house with bright and trendy interiors
What type of double bed will you choose? Let us know in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks