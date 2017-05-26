Your browser is out-of-date.

An artistic Pune home full of life!

Home Interior Design for PREETI AGARWAL
Welcome to a modern and cosy home in Pune, where artistic touches pop up here and there for unique appeal. The interior designers and decorators at Kam’s Designer Zone made use of trendy designs, smart furniture and innovative decor accents to ensure a comfortable yet aesthetic living experience. From decorative laminates on the doors to a vertical garden, stylish wardrobes and beautiful wallpapers, this residence will wow you at every turn. 

Inspiring elements

Home Interior Design for PREETI AGARWAL
Home Interior Design for PREETI AGARWAL

The trendy TV unit in this corner is accompanied by slim floating shelves for the display of collectibles. Beautiful backlit panels appear to the left of the TV unit as well as behind the wooden temple for a regal aura.

Super stylish entrance

Home Interior Design for PREETI AGARWAL
Home Interior Design for PREETI AGARWAL

The unique double door entrance boasts of beautifully patterned brown and white laminates and glossy beige doors. The shoe cabinet on the left is very functional and smart, while windows on either side bring in loads of sunlight.

Unique touch

Home Interior Design for PREETI AGARWAL
Home Interior Design for PREETI AGARWAL

After entering the home, you reach a spacious foyer where one wall has been devoted to a backlit vertical garden. What an ingenious idea!

Minimalistic living

Home Interior Design for PREETI AGARWAL
Home Interior Design for PREETI AGARWAL

A neat and fashionable black and beige sofa defines the living area of this residence. Stylish lamps shine over this minimalist setting.

Elegant bedroom

Home Interior Design for PREETI AGARWAL
Home Interior Design for PREETI AGARWAL

Rendered in soft neutral tones, this bedroom boasts of beautiful grey and white wallpaper and inbuilt closets.

Smart idea

Home Interior Design for PREETI AGARWAL
Home Interior Design for PREETI AGARWAL

Dark wood and white define the aesthetic as well as functional appeal of another bedroom. The storage unit stands out though, owing to its decorative prints.


Playful kid’s bedroom

Home Interior Design for PREETI AGARWAL
Home Interior Design for PREETI AGARWAL

Lively colours and playful furniture make the kid’s bedroom a stunner. The ultramodern bed is storage-friendly, while the headboard and bedspread make bold statements. The animal-based artworks on the wall are a unique touch.

Home Interior Design for PREETI AGARWAL
Home Interior Design for PREETI AGARWAL

From this angle, the stylish false ceiling and the unique design of the study station becomes apparent. The striped curtain looks cheerful as well.

Home Interior Design for PREETI AGARWAL
Home Interior Design for PREETI AGARWAL

Bold yellow stripes on the doors add more spunk to the kid’s room, while the sliding doors of the wardrobe wow with quirky prints.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


