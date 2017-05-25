A beautiful and well-organised Delhi residence

Situated in Dwarka, Delhi, this large family home is tastefully furnished and generously lit. Stylish furniture, elegant wooden elements and modern storage solutions lend purpose and character to the interiors. Though most rooms follow a sober and soothing colour scheme of wood, grey, white and beige, the nursery comes with colourful surprises. Read on to know more about this creation by the interior designers and decorators at Mad Design.
Glossy dark wooden panelling with artistic touches in white helps the large bed to stand out. The dressing unit is conveniently near a large window, so that getting ready is easy.
This vantage point allows you to admire the smart storage-friendly TV unit with cabinets and drawers. Don’t miss how the living space integrates with the open kitchen with the help of a trendy bar counter.
The textured feature wall and elegant marble flooring steal the show in the living space, while soft drapes make for a dreamy ambiance. Contemporary furniture, abstract artworks and slim floating shelves pull the look together. Note how the modern chaise lounge on the left has been customised to feature bookshelves on its back.
Warm wooden touches, elegant furniture and aesthetic paintings contribute to the cosy aura of this den or media room.
The TV unit has been accommodated in a wooden alcove, while the wall on the left has been cleverly devoted to inbuilt storage.
White, grey and wood lend an interesting layered look to this modular kitchen, while triangular backsplash tiles make a stylish statement.
The wall opposite the bed has been smartly utilised for inbuilt storage and the TV, while the cosy window seat is ideal for lazing with a book.
Though soft pastel shades dominate the nursery for a bright look, colourful curtains bring in life and visual interest. The furniture here is simply adorable, while the wall on the left boasts of shelves and cabinets for storing all you need.
From another angle, it is easy to appreciate the modern closet in the nursery as well as the inbuilt storage unit to the left. The false ceiling mimics a starry night!
