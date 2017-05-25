A modern Pune home full of creative ideas

Sometimes, all it takes to make a home stunning are creative designs and stylish lighting. And the interior designers and decorators at Kam’s Designer Zone put this concept to brilliant use in this Pune residence owned by Mr. Manish Thakkar. Though the colour schemes is all rooms are neutral and sober, they act as the perfect backdrop for flaunting innovative wall panels, beautiful false ceiling and attractive lights. The furniture is trendy and comfy, while the wardrobes are practical yet visually arresting.
A dark wood and frosted glass wall panel with stunning laser cut designs leads the way to the home bar, to the left of the dining space.
Polished dark wood for the main door, trendy panels and glass doors on the right, and soothing lights make the entrance dramatic.
This white panelling features inbuilt light strips and a niche with a unique background.
The living and dining areas in this home are well-integrated for an open and airy feel, while the wall behind the TV and the false ceiling are eye-catching.
The fashionable bar counter is lit from within, while trendy niches and shelves hold various liquor bottles.
Trendy rattan furniture, a modern swing and mellow lights make the large and airy terrace very inviting.
Clear glass balustrades allow you to view the cityscape unhindered, as you breathe in fresh air and relax.
Plush cushions on a large bed, soothing lights and very stylish sliding doors for the wardrobe make this bedroom a must see.
Indirect lighting accentuates both the uniquely designed false ceiling as well as the minimalistic TV unit in this cosy and neutral space.
Rich red panels behind the bed and on the ceiling, a fashionable inbuilt closet and dreamy lighting are the reasons why the daughter’s bedroom looks so welcoming.
A black and white colour palette and a beautifully carved panel behind the bed are the highlights of this sober yet romantic bedroom.
Geometrically inspired panels on the false ceiling, creamy white walls, trendy sanitary wares and access to ample natural light are the notable aspects in this bathroom.
