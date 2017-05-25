Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern Pune home full of creative ideas

Justwords Justwords
Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Sometimes, all it takes to make a home stunning are creative designs and stylish lighting. And the interior designers and decorators at Kam’s Designer Zone put this concept to brilliant use in this Pune residence owned by Mr. Manish Thakkar. Though the colour schemes is all rooms are neutral and sober, they act as the perfect backdrop for flaunting innovative wall panels, beautiful false ceiling and attractive lights. The furniture is trendy and comfy, while the wardrobes are practical yet visually arresting.

Gorgeous living space

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern walls & floors
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

A dark wood and frosted glass wall panel with stunning laser cut designs leads the way to the home bar, to the left of the dining space.

Stunning entrance

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern houses
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Polished dark wood for the main door, trendy panels and glass doors on the right, and soothing lights make the entrance dramatic.

Innovative touch

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern walls & floors
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

This white panelling features inbuilt light strips and a niche with a unique background.

Trendy openness

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern living room
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

The living and dining areas in this home are well-integrated for an open and airy feel, while the wall behind the TV and the false ceiling are eye-catching.

Fashionable bar

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern wine cellar
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

The fashionable bar counter is lit from within, while trendy niches and shelves hold various liquor bottles.

Stylish terrace

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Trendy rattan furniture, a modern swing and mellow lights make the large and airy terrace very inviting.


Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Clear glass balustrades allow you to view the cityscape unhindered, as you breathe in fresh air and relax.

Ultramodern bedroom

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern style bedroom
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Plush cushions on a large bed, soothing lights and very stylish sliding doors for the wardrobe make this bedroom a must see.

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern style bedroom
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Indirect lighting accentuates both the uniquely designed false ceiling as well as the minimalistic TV unit in this cosy and neutral space.

Grand affair

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern nursery/kids room
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Rich red panels behind the bed and on the ceiling, a fashionable inbuilt closet and dreamy lighting are the reasons why the daughter’s bedroom looks so welcoming.

Artistic appeal

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern style bedroom
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

A black and white colour palette and a beautifully carved panel behind the bed are the highlights of this sober yet romantic bedroom.

Contemporary bathroom

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern bathroom
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Home interior Design for Manish Thakkar

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Geometrically inspired panels on the false ceiling, creamy white walls, trendy sanitary wares and access to ample natural light are the notable aspects in this bathroom.  

Take another tour - A beautiful home full of innovative touches in Mumbai

6 छोटी रसोई डिजाइनों से घर को सजाये
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


