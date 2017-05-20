A super stylish home in Hauz Khas, New Delhi

The interior designers and decorators at Mad Design are all set to wow you today with a luxurious, beautiful and very comfy home in Hauz Khas. Tasteful use of wood and stone allow every room to pop up with unique grace, while bright and soothing colours come together in the right proportion for an inviting ambiance. Elegant furniture, a charming and lively balcony and trendy storage solutions contribute to the attractive interiors.
Large glass sliding doors separate the closed balcony from the rest of the home, but make a visual connection easily. This allows the convenient passage of light too. You also get to admire the gorgeous wall garden in the balcony from here.
Neat yet stylish white furniture offers cosy seating in the spacious living area, while the colourful mural on one of the walls lends spice here. The wall clad with slim stones and wood features stylishly-lit niches that showcase pretty artefacts. The lighting here is mellow, so that the ambiance feels relaxing.
A couple of elegant blue and high-backed armchairs complement the pastel walls of the study room, while the dark wooden shelves promise both functionality and warmth. Paintings and soothing lights make for a very pleasing atmosphere.
From here, you can see how the wall behind the sleek white TV unit is textured, adding a unique excitement to the room. A lush potted green makes a refreshing statement.
A long and modern wooden cabinet lends some smart storage room in the balcony. You can also see how the wooden ceiling has been used to grow creepers!
Creamy white shades dominate this spacious and modular kitchen, lined with smooth cabinets for easy organisation. The earthy-looking tiles on the backsplash offer some contrast, while the island surrounded by fashionable chairs allows you to chat with the chef and help him or her to prep as well. The lighting is ample yet cosy.
