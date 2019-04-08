Your browser is out-of-date.

45 ideas to decorate the hall and lobby

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Casa Bernini (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The hall and corridor is the first visual contact one haswhen they step into any home. This is why choosing the right decor, colourscheme and elements is so important. The decor of the hall and corridor shouldbe in sync with the rest of the home in a decorative style that complements theinteriors.

Plants, pictures, painting, mirrors and wall hangings—the choices are innumerable when decorating the hall-corridor and space.

1. A decorative wall

Ristrutturazione appartamento Bologna, Stazione Centrale, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

This wall is a mural comprised of four blocks in earth tones that come together to form a silver oval that brings forth a rustic tone.

2. White geometry

Ristrutturazione zona giorno, Fabiola Ferrarello Fabiola Ferrarello Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs MDF White
Fabiola Ferrarello

Ristrutturazione zona giorno

Fabiola Ferrarello
Fabiola Ferrarello
Fabiola Ferrarello

This hallway in white consists of a door that has two glass dividers. In front of the door is a pure white bookshelf holding elegant pottery and accessories.

3. White mink

Ristrutturazione appartamento Milano, DemianStagingDesign DemianStagingDesign Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
DemianStagingDesign

DemianStagingDesign
DemianStagingDesign
DemianStagingDesign

The corridor of this home features walls painted in a sober grey accompanied by white sockets. The white vase for decoration is an elegant touch, and the white flowers stand out against the background.

4. Welcome style

OPEN SPACE IN VILLA, Erina Home Staging Erina Home Staging Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Erina Home Staging

Erina Home Staging
Erina Home Staging
Erina Home Staging

The corridor in this home features a slender vanity table with curved wooden legs and a large square mirror with an eloquent silver frame.

5. Hello curves

VEGEZIO, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

This curved bookcase a definitive feature of this home, that has been used to place decorative objects.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

6. Enter the artist

Attico contemporaneo , cristina zanni designer cristina zanni designer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
cristina zanni designer

cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer

This corridor that leads to the hall is a gallery of sorts, displaying frames, painting and glass work to guests. Art pieces have deliberately been placed on the floor for a casual look.


7. Glittering Light

Interior a Santarcangelo, cristina zanni designer cristina zanni designer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
cristina zanni designer

cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer

These tea lights add a twinkling effect to the hall corridor, drawing visitors with a map of miniature LED lights to the living room.

8. Book shelf

Appartamento a Garbatella, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

The access to this home is flanked by a well stocked library that make up the wall of the corridor.

9. Coffee table with ornaments

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Marconi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

A marble top table with travertine vases welcome guests into this home.

10. Be minimalist

Apart. C4, MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Grey
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

The entrance of this apartment offers a wardrobe space and shelves of strong minimalist aesthetic.

Also checkout 6 decorative wardrobe ideas here.

11. Styled in glass

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Bufalotta, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

This apartment has a french style glass coffee table with a frosted glass door with natural emblems.

12. Black and white corridor

Casa Bernini (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

The entrance of this home features a library in white wood accompanied by a chromatic range of coloured accessories. The floor is covered with black and white ceramic tiles with delicate patterns.

13. An arty welcome

Da un soggiorno con una scala in legno si sale in mansarda..., Falegnameria Ferrari Falegnameria Ferrari Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Falegnameria Ferrari

Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari

The entrance to this home is a mini exhibition of sorts with paintings and sculptures.

14. Light and geometry.

En el puerto de Mundaka., Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Wood effect
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo

Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo

The corridor to this home is marked by natural looking wood beams and frames.

15. Black and white

RISTORANTE MACELLO, NOS Design NOS Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
NOS Design

NOS Design
NOS Design
NOS Design

This corridor has a chromatic look with white walls featuring a sandy coloured floor and black industrial lamps.

16. Style hall

Ristrutturazione appartamento Bari, Centro Storico, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

This hall features a forged table with large square mirrors with gold frames.

17. Curious light fixtures

ottanio, luogo comune luogo comune Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
luogo comune

luogo comune
luogo comune
luogo comune

These colourful and original wall lamps welcome newcomers into the home with warm glow.

18. Modular input

Ufficio Biomedicale, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
architetto roberta castelli

architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli

This hall features a wall of square modules made from white wood on a grey background.

19. Original staircase

HOME SWEET (CANDY) HOME, Rachele Biancalani Studio Rachele Biancalani Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Rachele Biancalani Studio

Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio

When you enter this home, the first thing that springs to sight is this unique stair railing with white rods of a unique geometric shape.

20. Décor with Wallpapers

CASA M&L, Andrea Orioli Andrea Orioli Modern corridor, hallway & stairs White
Andrea Orioli

Andrea Orioli
Andrea Orioli
Andrea Orioli

A wall covered with patterned wallpaper and a wooden bench welcome newcomers into this home.

21. Old prints and engravings

Appartamento a Como, Studio di Architettura Luigi Stracquadaini Studio di Architettura Luigi Stracquadaini Modern corridor, hallway & stairs MDF Orange
Studio di Architettura Luigi Stracquadaini

Studio di Architettura Luigi Stracquadaini
Studio di Architettura Luigi Stracquadaini
Studio di Architettura Luigi Stracquadaini

Placed above the entrance of this home, three engravings in the old style with cutlery stand out from the rest of the decor.

22. Small farmhouse look

Appartamento al mare ristrutturato., Lella Badano Homestager Lella Badano Homestager Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Glass White
Lella Badano Homestager

Lella Badano Homestager
Lella Badano Homestager
Lella Badano Homestager

The decor of this home is modern and sophisticated but some natural contrast is added with some country style greens.

23. An art abode

Collegno Apartment, Studio 06 Studio 06 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio 06

Studio 06
Studio 06
Studio 06

The corridor of this home incorporates many cosy niches where small house sculptures are displayed.

24. Wall with waves

CASA GOELDLIN, yesHome yesHome Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
yesHome

yesHome
yesHome
yesHome

The waves in this corridor is a fluid design created in masonry.

25. Dark wood floating shelves

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

This space features wooden floating shelves of dark wood next to which stands a wall feature in bright red colour.

26. White corridor

Ponte Milvio | Minimal Design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

White walls and wood pattern flooring,  gives this corridor a relaxed look accentuated by a bow and large window in the background.

27. An eclectic look

Home Staging a Ponte Milvio, Flavia Case Felici Flavia Case Felici Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Flavia Case Felici

Flavia Case Felici
Flavia Case Felici
Flavia Case Felici

This corridor combines an iron bench with original black and white polka dots. The same colour has been used to create a chromatic effect of the pictures on the wall.

28. Warrior and plot

Modern and spacious hall in a villa on Cote d'Azur. NG-STUDIO Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Interior Monaco,Interior Cote d'Azur,Interior Italy,Interior design Nice,Интерьер Ницца,Интерьер Монако,Интерьер Италия
NG-STUDIO Interior Design

Modern and spacious hall in a villa on Cote d'Azur.

NG-STUDIO Interior Design
NG-STUDIO Interior Design
NG-STUDIO Interior Design

This room has a minimalist oriental type look with an iron table, a clay sculpture of a warrior and a metal weave hanging on the wall.

29. Light blue and white

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home has a sky inspired feel with shades of blue in a honeycomb design with intense celestial white lintels.

30. Divider shelf

Un progetto sartoriale, QUADRASTUDIO QUADRASTUDIO White
QUADRASTUDIO

QUADRASTUDIO
QUADRASTUDIO
QUADRASTUDIO

The entrance hall is separated from the living room by a white shelf with fine partitions.

31. White and wood

Un progetto sartoriale, QUADRASTUDIO QUADRASTUDIO White
QUADRASTUDIO

QUADRASTUDIO
QUADRASTUDIO
QUADRASTUDIO

The board walkway in this home has two tones, with a vertical-shelf housing natural elements and books.

32. Plants and light

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

The entrance of this home has white masonry furniture paired with brown wood inlays for a natural look. Embedded lights on the shelf offer a beam of light to tabletop plants.

34. White forever

Caza BZ, studio di architettura cinzia besana studio di architettura cinzia besana Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
studio di architettura cinzia besana

studio di architettura cinzia besana
studio di architettura cinzia besana
studio di architettura cinzia besana

One can completely change the look of the entrance, corridor or the hallways by using the right tables. Semi circular tables work wonders for small and compact entrances.

Sculptures

Villaggio turistico Baia di Manaccora (Gargano), Angelo De Leo Photographer Angelo De Leo Photographer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Angelo De Leo Photographer

Angelo De Leo Photographer
Angelo De Leo Photographer
Angelo De Leo Photographer

Even a drop of colour can bring a space to life. In this bedroom corridor the dresser has a light to illuminate two dancing sculptures in pop colours.

35. Wooden ceiling

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

This lively aisle has white walls and silver framed sheets and a ceiling with light parquet flooring.

36. Placards in succession

Realizzazioni, Losa Falegnameria sagl Losa Falegnameria sagl Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Losa Falegnameria sagl

Realizzazioni

Losa Falegnameria sagl
Losa Falegnameria sagl
Losa Falegnameria sagl

This corridor is very useful, with lots of storage space in vertical shelves. Take a look at the hardwood flooring used in the wide walkway.

37. Unabashed modernity

Casa E, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

This environment welcomes the newcomer with a design chair, a large mural and original pots. A very modernistic room setting with industrial elements.

Simple and Modern

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

This treacly looking corridor is perfect for the space between rooms. A simple iron wall table and some pink highlights like cushions in a bag, freshens up the space.

39. Parquet flooring

CAMILLUCCIA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

In the case that a room takes you to wide corridor, use parquet flooring and make the most of it with recessed floodlights and pure white walls.

40. Decorative corridor

Un appartamento in centro, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Mario Ferrara

Mario Ferrara
Mario Ferrara
Mario Ferrara

The decorative corridor adds an industrial tone with a succession of slots in a geometric pattern.

41. Colour synthesis

Progetto di ristrutturazione con studio degli interni, Architetto Jessica Vaghi Architetto Jessica Vaghi Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Architetto Jessica Vaghi

Architetto Jessica Vaghi
Architetto Jessica Vaghi
Architetto Jessica Vaghi

This pure white room has a niche display area washed with pink. The groove houses some alluring pieces of art and sculptures. LEDs from the top, add a spotlight to the area.

42. Family Hall

ROMA - Piazza Fiume, Studio2Archi Studio2Archi Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio2Archi

ROMA—Piazza Fiume

Studio2Archi
Studio2Archi
Studio2Archi

When a long corridor acts as a backbone to the house - parquet flooring, white walls pictures is what you should be thinking of using. Low and dark furniture offers a linear effect along with lighting.

43. Bricks and Metal

Casa L, AG Interior Design AG Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs White
AG Interior Design

AG Interior Design
AG Interior Design
AG Interior Design

The wall in this corridor is made of white painted bricks onto which a metal frame table is trimmed with a black top.

44. Flat trees

INTERNI RD, Architetto Monica Becchio Architetto Monica Becchio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Architetto Monica Becchio

Architetto Monica Becchio
Architetto Monica Becchio
Architetto Monica Becchio

This fun and interesting feature is actually a coat rack shaped like a tree. Beside it stands a modular shelf for books, games or sculptures.

45. Classic White

Muguet e Jasmin, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy

Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy

White is without doubt a timeless colour for decor because it gives so much credit to the the colours you use to accessorize. In this case it’s gold handles, yellow marbling and a white ceramic mirror.

Feeling inspired? Well, let us know what décor you have chosen for your hallway or entrance.

