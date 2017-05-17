15 Bathroom designs your carpenter can create

The bathroom is the space in your home where relaxation seems to come naturally. Whether you’re taking a rejuvenating shower, lazing in the tub or adding sparkle to your makeup, the bathroom is a place that recharges your senses.
We would like to present to you 15 bathroom spaces that will inspire you to decorate your own bathroom at home. These designs are creative, aesthetic and can be constructed with the help of a professional bathroom furniture expert or carpenter. Read on to know more:
This modern design combines wood in a minimalistic style. The green table top accentuates the futuristic design and the level below the sink is a nice touch.
White is the theme of this bathroom with wooden flooring. The legs of the dresser add a special touch to the design of the dresser and is perfect for installing the two extra sinks. The furniture in this bathroom is aesthetic, but wonderfully practical.
This black lacquered dressing table has a design that evokes the art deco style. The furniture within this space gives a modern touch to a classic space.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
This small dresser is an individual piece with just two legs. This plain white and classic design is accentuated by the bright red polycarbonate basin.
This is the rustic ideal made from a single block of wood with a built in the square shape concrete basin. It’s a creative and original looking piece of furniture.
This beautiful bathroom table is made from salvaged wood and has a simple & rustic look. This elegant dresser is simple but beautiful in its own special way.
This double sink design in ceramic over a wooden deck is a beautiful design for a spacious bathroom. The design reduces clutter and has a simple but modern look.
These drawers and floating shelves is a design that takes a vanity dresser to the next level. Design to create the illusion of floating furniture, it clears the floor space in the bathroom.
This floating shelf is a combination of two elements, wood and stone. Designed in two levels this bathroom installation is definitely a practical design with two ingenious levels.
The open space for shelves between the two drawers of the sink dresser is perfect for storing your toiletries like shampoos, soaps and more.
A wooden dresser with some drawers and shelves at the bottom looks stunning with the blue Moroccan tile inspired floor. The white double basin on black stone top completes this aesthetic combination.
This sink is held up by a simple metal frame to form a minimalistic vanity deck. This design combines a classic and modern aesthetic that will look good in any bathroom.
White and wood tones will always deliver of appeal. Wood for a bathroom cabinet, dresser or vanity deck in a white bathroom will always look great.
If you’re looking for elegance you’ll find a lot of it in the classic era. This sink and vanity dresser is a restored piece of furniture that’s simple and looks absolutely sensational.
Wood is a noble material to incorporate in the bathroom. The veins and natural colour are an elegant and original detail that accentuates the design. It adds a cosy and rustic charm to a space. Take a look at this practical and stylish dressing table for some inspiration.
