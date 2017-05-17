Your browser is out-of-date.

15 Bathroom designs your carpenter can create

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Villa dell'Ottocento, Mobili Donda Mobili Donda BathroomDecoration
The bathroom is the space in your home where relaxation seems to come naturally. Whether you’re taking a rejuvenating shower, lazing in the tub or adding sparkle to your makeup, the bathroom is a place that recharges your senses. 

We would like to present to you 15 bathroom spaces that will inspire you to decorate your own bathroom at home. These designs are creative, aesthetic and can be constructed with the help of a professional bathroom furniture expert or carpenter. Read on to know more:

1. Modern and simple

homify Modern bathroom Wood Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

This modern design combines wood in a minimalistic style. The green table top accentuates the futuristic design and the level below the sink is a nice touch.

2. A classic design

Villa dell'Ottocento, Mobili Donda Mobili Donda BathroomDecoration
Mobili Donda

Mobili Donda
Mobili Donda
Mobili Donda

White is the theme of this bathroom with wooden flooring. The legs of the dresser add a special touch to the design of the dresser and is perfect for installing the two extra sinks. The furniture in this bathroom is aesthetic, but wonderfully practical.

3. Blending styles

Victorian Townhouse, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern bathroom
Etons of Bath

Victorian Townhouse

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

This black lacquered dressing table has a design that evokes the art deco style. The furniture within this space gives a modern touch to a classic space.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

4. Simple and unique

Departamento sobre la calle Rivadavia esquina Pichincha, Hargain Oneto Arquitectas Hargain Oneto Arquitectas BathroomSinks Ceramic Red
Hargain Oneto Arquitectas

Hargain Oneto Arquitectas
Hargain Oneto Arquitectas
Hargain Oneto Arquitectas

This small dresser is an individual piece with just two legs. This plain white and classic design is accentuated by the bright red polycarbonate basin.

5. Rustic Reminiscence

Muebles vanitorys, Enrique Ramirez Muebles artesanales Enrique Ramirez Muebles artesanales BathroomSinks Solid Wood
Enrique Ramirez Muebles artesanales

Enrique Ramirez Muebles artesanales
Enrique Ramirez Muebles artesanales
Enrique Ramirez Muebles artesanales

This is the rustic ideal made from a single block of wood with a built in the square shape concrete basin. It’s a creative and original looking piece of furniture.

6. Beauty in simplicity

VANITORY, Pequeños Proyectos Pequeños Proyectos BathroomSinks Wood Brown
Pequeños Proyectos

Pequeños Proyectos
Pequeños Proyectos
Pequeños Proyectos

This beautiful bathroom table is made from salvaged wood and has a simple & rustic look. This elegant dresser is simple but beautiful in its own special way.


7. Express the spaciousness

Casa Chapelco Golf - Patagonia Argentina, Aguirre Arquitectura Patagonica Aguirre Arquitectura Patagonica Modern bathroom
Aguirre Arquitectura Patagonica

Aguirre Arquitectura Patagonica
Aguirre Arquitectura Patagonica
Aguirre Arquitectura Patagonica

This double sink design in ceramic over a wooden deck is a beautiful design for a spacious bathroom. The design reduces clutter and has a simple but modern look.

8. Take it to the next level

BEACH HOUSE, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey
JSD Interiors

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

These drawers and floating shelves is a design that takes a vanity dresser to the next level. Design to create the illusion of floating furniture, it clears the floor space in the bathroom.

9. Floating shelves

Baño, DB muebles de diseño DB muebles de diseño Classic style bathroom
DB muebles de diseño

DB muebles de diseño
DB muebles de diseño
DB muebles de diseño

This floating shelf is a combination of two elements, wood and stone. Designed in two levels this bathroom installation is definitely a practical design with two ingenious levels.

10. Combine open space

Casa RP Malagueño, GANDIA ARQUITECTOS GANDIA ARQUITECTOS Modern bathroom Pottery Wood effect
GANDIA ARQUITECTOS

GANDIA ARQUITECTOS
GANDIA ARQUITECTOS
GANDIA ARQUITECTOS

The open space for shelves between the two drawers of the sink dresser is perfect for storing your toiletries like shampoos, soaps and more.

11. A pleasant combination

Recámara KA, Mediamadera Mediamadera BathroomSinks Wood Black
Mediamadera

Mediamadera
Mediamadera
Mediamadera

A wooden dresser with some drawers and shelves at the bottom looks stunning with the blue Moroccan tile inspired floor. The white double basin on black stone top completes this aesthetic combination.

12. Classic basics

Rendering Fotorealistico, RedLab Digitalarts RedLab Digitalarts Classic style bathroom
RedLab Digitalarts

RedLab Digitalarts
RedLab Digitalarts
RedLab Digitalarts

This sink is held up by a simple metal frame to form a minimalistic vanity deck. This design combines a classic and modern aesthetic that will look good in any bathroom.

13. A fail proof combination

valle dei casali, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist bathroom
stefania eugeni

stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni

White and wood tones will always deliver of appeal. Wood for a bathroom cabinet, dresser or vanity deck in a white bathroom will always look great.

14. Total Elegance

villa padronale classica, bilune studio bilune studio Classic style bathroom
bilune studio

bilune studio
bilune studio
bilune studio

If you’re looking for elegance you’ll find a lot of it in the classic era. This sink and vanity dresser is a restored piece of furniture that’s simple and looks absolutely sensational.

15. Rustic wood

VILLA - GASSIN, PASSAGE CITRON PASSAGE CITRON Mediterranean style bathroom
PASSAGE CITRON

PASSAGE CITRON
PASSAGE CITRON
PASSAGE CITRON

Wood is a noble material to incorporate in the bathroom. The veins and natural colour are an elegant and original detail that accentuates the design. It adds a cosy and rustic charm to a space. Take a look at this practical and stylish dressing table for some inspiration.

Checkout some compact bathroom design ideas here.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


