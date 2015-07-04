The perfect summer apartment

This stunning glass-encased penthouse in Barcelona is the ultimate in luxury living. Overseen by design firm Pont Design, it's a sophisticated modern sanctuary located in one of the most desirable areas of this lively Spanish city.The penthouse occupies two levels of the apartment building, including the entire top floor. Being situated on the top floor of the building has allowed for the owners to have exclusive use of the rooftop terrace.With magnificent views in every direction the terrace is a stunning feature of the home. Keep reading to take a look…
Let's begin our tour of the home on the rooftop terrace. Material choice here has given the space an organic feel thanks specifically to the timber decking, cane roofing, and the bamboo plantings along the edge. An outdoor dining table will be well used during the hot Mediterranean days with diners being able to enjoy the cool breeze from the nearby coastline.
Around the corner the terrace continues to a space tailored towards relaxing and for enjoying the elements. There's room here for friends and family to gather for quiet drinks on the comfy sofa, or during the sunny periods of the day there's a pair of chaise lounges.
The views extend for miles from the terrace with iconic landmarks such as the Torre de Collserola and the Sagrada Familia able to be made out in the distance.
Internally, the penthouse expresses itself as a symphony of glass and timber with the two materials combining to form as an exceptional example of high-end industrial chic. The beautiful hardwood timber flooring is the unifying theme throughout, and provides the room with a distinct warm glow.
Pictured is the timber bar cabinet chosen directly by Pont design. The design of the cabinet is reminiscent of a 1960's style which gives the room a timeless appeal.
The open plan living room is an eclectic mix of cutting edge design elements including an amazing mix of furnishing styles. In particular, the large lamp that curves over the dining table is a unique décor choice.
Even in the warm summer days of Barcelona it would be difficult for the owners to leave this space—it's just so warm and welcoming.
The penthouse is complimented with multiple living and entertaining areas throughout but somehow manages to strike the perfect balance between entertaining and privacy. Overall it is a superb loft-style apartment that is simply a unique residence.
For another outstanding penthouse be sure to click the link below to see inside a classic New York residence.