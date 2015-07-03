A luxurious penthouse like no other

Soaring high above the busy central London streets is an address that will cause pure penthouse envy. It's a home of a remarkable layout, amenities galore, and has been custom designed for an elegant living experience by Peek Architecture. The home accommodates 4 bedrooms, flowing communal areas, and an vast terrace garden complete with unbeatable views of the London skyline. Such grandeur and opulence are a rarity not only in London, but in any cosmopolitan city. Continue reading to take a tour within this exclusive address which has been captured by Alex Maguire Photography.
The penthouse is located on one of London's most famous streets;
The Strand, which has often been cited as one of the city's best addresses. Overlooking the Strand below is the dramatic landscaped outdoor terrace. With its impressive array of sun-filled amenities the space is a perfect private oasis for its residents.
Upon entering, one is greeted by the newly refurbished kitchen which has been designed to be modern and chic. Beyond the kitchen is a dining area suitable for large sit-down dinner parties. It's an open space that adjoins an expansive living room with plenty of seating space on the lounges for post meal nibbles. Sliding window doors lead occupants to the terrace with views across the city.
A portion of the flooring adjacent to the staircase is an amazing transparent glazing. Not only is this a fascinating design feature but the transparent glass allows light from the above skylight to filter down into the lower floor of the penthouse.
Down into the lower floor of the penthouse we can begin to appreciate how effective the design features of the home have been to allow light into the space. The effect of the light is enhanced by the muted colour scheme which brings a tangible light and openness to the connecting zone.
Above a shared courtyard an exposed redbrick wall has been completely transformed into a lush garden of evergreen plants. Spanning up four storeys this vertical garden could be the most spectacular we've seen on homify.
Vertical gardens are becoming popular inclusions in inner city apartments as they allow nature to be brought into the home but without the requirement for much space.
Entering one of the penthouses four bedrooms, the views of the Strand are in full view of the thanks to the hung windows. However, privacy is ensured by the choice of the lovely drape curtains. The royal blues and enticing creams of the bed linen and throw blanket give the room a luxurious, but cosy feel.
Upon entering the bathroom, the patterned floor tiles immediately draw the attention. Their extravagant design create a lovely partnership with the muted tone of the wall tiles.
If you enjoyed looking through this penthouse then be sure to click the link below for a prestigious New York penthouse. The amazing kitchen in particular is bound to inspire you!