10 tiny kitchens that are so practical

Just because your kitchen is small doesn't mean that you have to compromise on style, charm or personality.
In fact, today at homify, we are going to look at 10 tiny kitchens that are just so practical. These will prove to you that dynamite sometimes comes in small packages.
With more and more people opting for smaller homes due to city living and more eco-friendly ways of life, tiny kitchens are a reality. But with a bit of creativity and innovation, this can be a good thing!
Let's have a look at these practical kitchens and see just how savvy the cooking space can be.
Use your walls to breathe life into a small cooking space.
A breakfast bar or kitchen island can extend your kitchen area, creating a little nook where family and friends can sit while you're busy. It doubles up as a dining area too!
This small kitchen features a black and white colour combination, which makes for a sleek, modern and contemporary design.
Use lighting to enhance every detail of your small kitchen. It will create a beautiful ambiance. Size won't count at all!
This kitchen features a set of open shelves on the wall, where cutlery, crockery and glassware can be stored out of the way while remaining easily accessible. This is a very nifty trick!
This kitchen has truly been adapted to the space available to it. The long and narrow design features an abundance of natural light, making for a very bright and appealing environment.
If your kitchen is small, storage is key.
When space is limited, you can't clutter the kitchen with decor accessories and items. Use your colourful jars, favourite tea cups and patterned crockery to introduce charm and personality into the space. Functionality and design work hand in hand!
In a tiny kitchen, there is no room for chaos. Keep every storage unit neat and tidy.
An L-shaped kitchen is a true space saver and makes for a spacious and free flowing environment.