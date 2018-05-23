10 tiny kitchens that are so practical

Just because your kitchen is small doesn't mean that you have to compromise on style, charm or personality.

In fact, today at homify, we are going to look at 10 tiny kitchens that are just so practical. These will prove to you that dynamite sometimes comes in small packages.

With more and more people opting for smaller homes due to city living and more eco-friendly ways of life, tiny kitchens are a reality. But with a bit of creativity and innovation, this can be a good thing!

Let's have a look at these practical kitchens and see just how savvy the cooking space can be.