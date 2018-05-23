Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 tiny kitchens that are so practical

Leigh Leigh
Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

Just because your kitchen is small doesn't mean that you have to compromise on style, charm or personality. 

In fact, today at homify, we are going to look at 10 tiny kitchens that are just so practical. These will prove to you that dynamite sometimes comes in small packages.

With more and more people opting for smaller homes due to city living and more eco-friendly ways of life, tiny kitchens are a reality. But with a bit of creativity and innovation, this can be a good thing!

Let's have a look at these practical kitchens and see just how savvy the cooking space can be.

1. With red splashbacks

Modern gloss kitchen SCD Group Modern kitchen Wood White
SCD Group
SCD Group

Use your walls to breathe life into a small cooking space.

Have a look at these 13 kitchens with print/design splashbacks for inspiration.

2. With a kitchen island

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style kitchen
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

A breakfast bar or kitchen island can extend your kitchen area, creating a little nook where family and friends can sit while you're busy. It doubles up as a dining area too!

3. Black and white

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern kitchen
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

This small kitchen features a black and white colour combination, which makes for a sleek, modern and contemporary design.

4. Light it up

Cozinha, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Use lighting to enhance every detail of your small kitchen. It will create a beautiful ambiance. Size won't count at all!

5. With vertical storage space

Mr & Mrs Du Plessis Project - The Hills Estate, Pretoria, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern wine cellar Wood Multicolored
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

This kitchen features a set of open shelves on the wall, where cutlery, crockery and glassware can be stored out of the way while remaining easily accessible. This is a very nifty trick!

6. Long and norrow

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

This kitchen has truly been adapted to the space available to it. The long and narrow design features an abundance of natural light, making for a very bright and appealing environment.


7. Simple storage

The Thatched Cottage, Suffolk | Modern Soft Grey Country Cottage Kitchen Humphrey Munson Country style kitchen
Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson

If your kitchen is small, storage is key.

Have a look at these 6 smart kitchen storage solutions for inspiration.

8. Using kitchen items as decor elements

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style kitchen
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

When space is limited, you can't clutter the kitchen with decor accessories and items. Use your colourful jars, favourite tea cups and patterned crockery to introduce charm and personality into the space. Functionality and design work hand in hand!

9. Make the most of every drawer and cupboard

Kitchen Storage and Organizers Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts KitchenCabinets & shelves
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

In a tiny kitchen, there is no room for chaos. Keep every storage unit neat and tidy. 

Have a look at these 10 ideas for a super organised kitchen.

10. An L-shaped design

Mieszkanie w łódzkiej kamienicy - 60m2, Pink Pug Design Interior Pink Pug Design Interior Eclectic style kitchen
Pink Pug Design Interior
Pink Pug Design Interior

An L-shaped kitchen is a true space saver and makes for a spacious and free flowing environment.

A gorgeous home in Mumbai with interesting design ideas


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks