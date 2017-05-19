15 concrete stairs that are perfect for modern homes

When you have a house with two or more floors, stairs become a necessity, and we often think of them as a merely functional feature. However, they are part of the decoration and give the home a completely different look, especially if they have a view of a room, the hall or any other common space.
In addition, stairs are like a bridge that joins our spaces and integrates them. To get the best design, we recommend you include the colors and materials that are present in both spaces, with a style that is neutral or a blend of the two areas, and add a special touch of personality. To help you to discover everything that can be done with a staircase, we have put together these projects, which use one of the simplest construction materials – concrete. You can see how to design stunning stairs with so little.
What if we dared to try something different, and let our imagination run wild? Well, this professional designer has come up with an innovative and lightweight design with a material that can become very heavy when added in larger dimensions. It’s a perfect option for an eclectic room.
Economical and elegant, what makes this staircase look incredible, even though it hidden behind a wall, is the precision with which each of the steps has been designed and built. Their lines are impeccable!
Is it a ladder, a sculpture, or a mezzanine level for arranging plants? This polished concrete staircase is everything you've always dreamed of, but more elegant. It is impossible not to love the design!
In order not to obstruct or intrude into the rest of the space, this stair rises from one of the corners of the room in a soft and subtle way that makes it appear to be a part of the display. In addition, climbing the steps that have a light hanging halfway brings a playful element.
Imagine taking a concrete plate and folding it over! If we did, we would get a clean and perfect staircase, like the one in this picture, which has a pure and heavenly feel thanks to the spotlights. It looks like it rises to the sky!
If you enter a room like this one, which has dark furniture, smooth ceilings, and dim lighting, you may feel like you are in a mystery movie. Therefore, the staircase should blend with the theme, with a dark, firm, curved and wide appearance that makes you feel that you’ll find a great surprise at the top.
If you do not have much space for your stairs, you can choose a precise design like the one in this image. Simple in form, heavy in appearance, and it stands out not only because of the material but also because of its stark personality.
Spiral stairs are suitable for small spaces, but this one has achieved a completely different appearance from any other, with floating steps that rise from the center like the branches of a tree. The well-defined, red railing adds an interesting touch.
Concrete is a durable, economical, low-maintenance material with a smooth appearance that makes it perfect for outdoor applications, whether on the emergency stairs, or as floor and wall coverings.
Although it is most commonly used in its natural grey color, it is possible to dye the concrete in other shades to give spaces a different personality, as is the case of this fun staircase that will make your rooms vibrant. It is perfect for children's room, or study.
It looks as if the roof had been opened, and a stairway had been formed to give you a memorable welcome. The best thing is that you don’t need a big budget to achieve an incredible effect like this one.
In this space, the simplicity of concrete is complemented by the elegance and the brilliance of the crystal chandelier. In addition, the entire space is designed to create a bright atmosphere that is glamorous, so any other material with a brighter look would not have been as pleasing to the eye.
If you love the idea of floating stairs, but are unsure about how secure they are, you can add a backbone to the design, like in this image, to reinforce the support of the stairs and make your space look more elegant.
This staircase has the appearance of a portal leading to another planet, in a space with dark walls and spotlights on the steps.
Another incredible solution for small spaces is this semi-circular design that allows you to have enough space to place a garden underneath the stairs. It bends at an angle to save space.
