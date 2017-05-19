15 concrete stairs that are perfect for modern homes

When you have a house with two or more floors, stairs become a necessity, and we often think of them as a merely functional feature. However, they are part of the decoration and give the home a completely different look, especially if they have a view of a room, the hall or any other common space.

In addition, stairs are like a bridge that joins our spaces and integrates them. To get the best design, we recommend you include the colors and materials that are present in both spaces, with a style that is neutral or a blend of the two areas, and add a special touch of personality. To help you to discover everything that can be done with a staircase, we have put together these projects, which use one of the simplest construction materials – concrete. You can see how to design stunning stairs with so little.