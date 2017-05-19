Your browser is out-of-date.

15 concrete stairs that are perfect for modern homes

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Spachtelböden im Innenbereich - Betonoptik, Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände Industrial style living room
When you have a house with two or more floors, stairs become a necessity, and we often think of them as a merely functional feature. However, they are part of the decoration and give the home a completely different look, especially if they have a view of a room, the hall or any other common space. 

In addition, stairs are like a bridge that joins our spaces and integrates them. To get the best design, we recommend you include the colors and materials that are present in both spaces, with a style that is neutral or a blend of the two areas, and add a special touch of personality. To help you to discover everything that can be done with a staircase, we have put together these projects, which use one of the simplest construction materials – concrete. You can see how to design stunning stairs with so little.

1. Lightweight design

Apartamento, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

What if we dared to try something different, and let our imagination run wild? Well, this professional designer has come up with an innovative and lightweight design with a material that can become very heavy when added in larger dimensions. It’s a perfect option for an eclectic room.

​2. Simple and perfect

Staircase groupDCA Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Property,Daytime,Building,Stairs,Wood,Interior design,Lighting,Architecture,Flooring,House
groupDCA

Staircase

groupDCA
groupDCA
groupDCA

Economical and elegant, what makes this staircase look incredible, even though it hidden behind a wall, is the precision with which each of the steps has been designed and built. Their lines are impeccable!

3. An artistic sculpture

Concrete Stairs D-Max Photography Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
D-Max Photography

Concrete Stairs

D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography

Is it a ladder, a sculpture, or a mezzanine level for arranging plants? This polished concrete staircase is everything you've always dreamed of, but more elegant. It is impossible not to love the design!

4. Discreet and sophisticated

casa IZ, NonWarp NonWarp Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
NonWarp

NonWarp
NonWarp
NonWarp

In order not to obstruct or intrude into the rest of the space, this  stair rises from one of the corners of the room in a soft and subtle way that makes it appear to be a part of the display. In addition, climbing the steps that have a light hanging halfway brings a playful element.

5. Perfect and pure

Casa Shimano (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern living room
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

Imagine taking a concrete plate and folding it over! If we did, we would get a clean and perfect staircase, like the one in this picture, which has a pure and heavenly feel thanks to the spotlights. It looks like it rises to the sky!

6. A mystery

Spachtelböden im Innenbereich - Betonoptik, Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände Industrial style living room
Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände

Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände
Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände
Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände

If you enter a room like this one, which has dark furniture, smooth ceilings, and dim lighting, you may feel like you are in a mystery movie. Therefore, the staircase should blend with the theme, with a dark, firm, curved and wide appearance that makes you feel that you’ll find a great surprise at the top.


7. Basic

Departamento, AT103 AT103 Modern kitchen
AT103

AT103
AT103
AT103

If you do not have much space for your stairs, you can choose a precise design like the one in this image. Simple in form, heavy in appearance, and it stands out not only because of the material but also because of its stark personality.

8. Like the branches of a tree

Residência Harmonia, Mauricio Arruda Design Mauricio Arruda Design Modern dining room
Mauricio Arruda Design

Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design

Spiral stairs are suitable for small spaces, but this one has achieved a completely different appearance from any other, with floating steps that rise from the center like the branches of a tree. The well-defined, red railing adds an interesting touch.

9. Outdoor

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Concrete is a durable, economical, low-maintenance material with a smooth appearance that makes it perfect for outdoor applications, whether on the emergency stairs, or as floor and wall coverings.

10. Eye-catching colours

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Although it is most commonly used in its natural grey color, it is possible to dye the concrete in other shades to give spaces a different personality, as is the case of this fun staircase that will make your rooms vibrant. It is perfect for children's room, or study.

11. A strip of the sky

Casa CG342 - Casa sustentable, BAM! arquitectura BAM! arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Concrete Grey
BAM! arquitectura

BAM! arquitectura
BAM! arquitectura
BAM! arquitectura

It looks as if the roof had been opened, and a stairway had been formed to give you a memorable welcome. The best thing is that you don’t need a big budget to achieve an incredible effect like this one.

12. The perfect combination

casa CeRo, NonWarp NonWarp Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
NonWarp

NonWarp
NonWarp
NonWarp

In this space, the simplicity of concrete is complemented by the elegance and the brilliance of the crystal chandelier. In addition, the entire space is designed to create a bright atmosphere that is glamorous, so any other material with a brighter look would not have been as pleasing to the eye.

13. A combination

PV House, Boquer 3 Boquer 3 Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Boquer 3

PV House

Boquer 3
Boquer 3
Boquer 3

If you love the idea of floating stairs, but are unsure about how secure they are, you can add a backbone to the design, like in this image, to reinforce the support of the stairs and make your space look more elegant.

14. Like from another planet

REMACU, The arkch's Arquitectos The arkch's Arquitectos Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Concrete Grey
The arkch&#39;s Arquitectos

The arkch's Arquitectos
The arkch&#39;s Arquitectos
The arkch's Arquitectos

This staircase has the appearance of a portal leading to another planet, in a space with dark walls and spotlights on the steps.

15. Over the garden

Joatinga 650m², House in Rio House in Rio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
House in Rio

House in Rio
House in Rio
House in Rio

Another incredible solution for small spaces is this semi-circular design that allows you to have enough space to place a garden underneath the stairs. It bends at an angle to save space.

For ideas on including concrete floors in your home, see this ideabook.

A beautiful home full of gorgeous wooden touches in Bangalore
Which of these designs is your favourite? Respond in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

