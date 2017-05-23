Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern and nature-friendly house in Chennai

Justwords Justwords
Mrs & Mr.JUSTIN S RESIDENCE AT MEDAVAKKAM, CHENNAI
Owned by Mr. & Mrs. Justin, this spacious and very contemporary house accommodates a family of six with grandparents and two children. The clients requested the architects at Murali Architects to create a safe, secure and cost-effective residence for them, which would easily connect with nature. Hence, elements like concrete-filled bamboo, concrete block walls, MS steps and grano flooring were introduced. Since the parents are both busy professionals, the design of the house is open-plan, so that the grandmother can supervise the kids without difficulty. Massive glass windows and sliding doors also help the inhabitants to receive sunlight and fresh air, besides offering beautiful views of the garden.

Stylish and contemporary exterior

Mrs & Mr.JUSTIN S RESIDENCE AT MEDAVAKKAM, CHENNAI
Mrs & Mr.JUSTIN S RESIDENCE AT MEDAVAKKAM, CHENNAI

From the street, you can admire the loftiness of the house as well as its very modern lines. The white and dark grey combination looks classy and very elegant, while greenery peeps from behind the high stone boundary wall.

Thought for ventilation

Mrs & Mr.JUSTIN S RESIDENCE AT MEDAVAKKAM, CHENNAI
Mrs & Mr.JUSTIN S RESIDENCE AT MEDAVAKKAM, CHENNAI

In some places, the boundary wall is made of unplastered concrete blocks with perforations to ensure ample ventilation.

Magic with bamboo

Mrs & Mr.JUSTIN S RESIDENCE AT MEDAVAKKAM, CHENNAI
Mrs & Mr.JUSTIN S RESIDENCE AT MEDAVAKKAM, CHENNAI

Using concrete-filled bamboo for creating screens and pergolas was a very ingenious idea on the architects’ part. These bamboos along with the perforated concrete walls allow fresh air to enter the garden as well home, without hampering privacy. This way, sunlight also gets to filter through and brighten up the house.

Power of glazing

Mrs & Mr.JUSTIN S RESIDENCE AT MEDAVAKKAM, CHENNAI
Mrs & Mr.JUSTIN S RESIDENCE AT MEDAVAKKAM, CHENNAI

Lavish use of glazing lets the interior open up to the garden and sunlight outside. It also makes the home feel more spacious and airy.

Smart doors

Mrs & Mr.JUSTIN S RESIDENCE AT MEDAVAKKAM, CHENNAI
Mrs & Mr.JUSTIN S RESIDENCE AT MEDAVAKKAM, CHENNAI

Sliding glass doors set in sleek wooden frames not only allow sunlight to enter the home, but also save floor area when they open or close.

Practical windows

Mrs & Mr.JUSTIN S RESIDENCE AT MEDAVAKKAM, CHENNAI
Mrs & Mr.JUSTIN S RESIDENCE AT MEDAVAKKAM, CHENNAI

The windows in this house are pretty large, so that you can admire the greenery outside and receive ample natural light. But they are suitably secured with modern iron grilles too.


Modern staircase

Mrs & Mr.JUSTIN S RESIDENCE AT MEDAVAKKAM, CHENNAI
Mrs & Mr.JUSTIN S RESIDENCE AT MEDAVAKKAM, CHENNAI

The staircase when it begins from the ground floor is a simple yet trendy structure with traditional steps. The indirect lighting along the edges is a brilliant idea though, to ensure convenience after dark.

Mrs & Mr.JUSTIN S RESIDENCE AT MEDAVAKKAM, CHENNAI
Mrs & Mr.JUSTIN S RESIDENCE AT MEDAVAKKAM, CHENNAI

When you reach the first landing, you notice how the staircase structure changes and becomes more industrial chic in nature with floating steps. But thanks to the floating steps, light and air gets to travel freely within the home.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


