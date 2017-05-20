Your browser is out-of-date.

A stylish and spacious home in Chennai

Justwords Justwords
Mrs.&Mr. REKHA THANGAPPAN RESIDENCE AT JUHU BEACH, KAANATHUR, EAST COAST ROAD, CHENNAI
Mr. & Mrs. Thangappan, his parents and their two children share this large and beautiful home on Juhu Beach in Chennai. Composed of four levels and a large grassy terrace over the parking space, this residence has lots of space and makes use of earthy materials like stone and wood to create a soothing statement. Glass has also been used in a very creative manner along with neutral hues like white and grey, to create an open, bright and airy ambiance inside. An interior water court, a large puja or prayer room overlooking lush greenery, a gym, a play area for the kids and big bedrooms for everyone are the other notable aspects. But what steals the show is a viewing tower, which you can reach via the stylish staircase or a lift. This tower offers stunning views of the sea that is just 300 feet away from the house. Credit for all of this goes to the architects at Murali Architects.

Beautiful exterior view

From this vantage point, a part of the house is visible, and you can see how the white exterior walls enhance the impression of size. The viewing tower at the top is 50 feet above ground and lends a stylish edge to the building. A neat wooden bridge with railings brings you to the grassy terrace, which is ideal for sunbathing, lazing around and picnics.

Wooden warmth

The view of another side of the house reveals a long balcony equipped with solid wooden balustrade and elegant columns. The overall effect is warm and inviting.

Unique interiors

Soothing and elegant hues paired with stone tiles and beautiful wooden detailing makes the interior cosy and attractive. The water court on the right has a calming effect on its surroundings, and keeps the home cool too. A short bridge with glass and wood railings take you to the trendy dining space equipped with a storage-friendly wall unit and a table that can host eight to ten people together. The interiors are flooded with natural light as well.

Smart idea

This image clearly shows how the water court opens up to the other levels, spreading serenity with ease. A stylish pendant lamp hangs above the water, and creates a magical ambiance after dark.

Earthy touches

A part of the ground floor flooring has been lined with pebbles for an organic and earthy look. Wood also appears on the windows, staircase and the mezzanine for cosiness. The wall behind the staircase is lined with stones as well, so that the family stays connected with nature at all times.

Elegant staircase

Dark wood and glass come together to make the staircase an inspiring and warm structure. Thanks to the glass, the different floors open up visually, making the interiors seem all the more spacious. Note how the grey stone wall features embedded lights along the steps to ensure convenience and safety at night.


Bright and cheery

The lavish use of white and glass ensures that the house looks bright, happy and spacious at all times. You can also see that the water court finally opens up to a long skylight, making it possible for sunlight to stream in and brighten up the home.

Serene prayer room

Stone, wood and glass have been combined tastefully to make this large puja room earthy, peaceful and full of sunlight. Neat furniture and refreshing views of green trees add to the appeal here.

Take another tour - A beautiful and cosy house in Mumbai

A stylish and cosy Mumbai home designed at Rupees 32 lakhs
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


