A stylish and spacious home in Chennai

Mr. & Mrs. Thangappan, his parents and their two children share this large and beautiful home on Juhu Beach in Chennai. Composed of four levels and a large grassy terrace over the parking space, this residence has lots of space and makes use of earthy materials like stone and wood to create a soothing statement. Glass has also been used in a very creative manner along with neutral hues like white and grey, to create an open, bright and airy ambiance inside. An interior water court, a large puja or prayer room overlooking lush greenery, a gym, a play area for the kids and big bedrooms for everyone are the other notable aspects. But what steals the show is a viewing tower, which you can reach via the stylish staircase or a lift. This tower offers stunning views of the sea that is just 300 feet away from the house. Credit for all of this goes to the architects at Murali Architects.