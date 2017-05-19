23 small rooms that will inspire you to redecorate yours

For most people, making the most out the space in their home is the highest priority they have when it comes to decorating.
While the trend of living in small spaces is growing, this doesn’t mean you need to cramp on the style for your interiors.
We’ve got a book of ideas inspired by top interior professionals, curated especially for small rooms and spaces in a home. Make the most of these ideas to spruce up your home, and get more inspiration from the space your interiors has to offer.
Wood is an element that works well in a small space. In this case, the wooden wall makes this small space seem more comforting and inviting.
Bring furniture to create a warm and cosy feel within a small room. It looks and feels great during the cold winter months too.
Using a chandelier or ceiling lamp with an interesting draws attention to the ceiling, hence making a space look bigger than it actually is.
A stone fireplace or a wall with a stone finish can transform a room and make it look more cosy and rustic.
A large picture that gathers depth draws the eyes away from the floor and furniture, to make a room look more spacious as CuboB experts show us.
Simple furniture takes clutter out of the interiors to add more available space to a room. Essential furniture like a simple couch or recliner creates a cosier space.
Identify a style you want to create and stick to it. The harmony of doing so will reduce clutter and distractions and make a small space look more comforting as the experts of Estudio Ideas show us.
Create a cosy space by using furniture to divide a larger room. This works well with a long couch as shown in this living room with a wood and beige finish.
If you don’t have enough space for an entire sofa set, then stick to this equation to create a cosy and inviting setting.
White furniture accentuated by a blue carpet or flooring gives a pleasing tone to a small space.
Neutral tones like grey and white have a way of bouncing light and making a small space look wider. Avoid the jarring effect of bright colours and you’ll do fine.
Carpets add personality to a small space. When there’s not much room to accessorise they can demarcate a space and add geometry to the area.
Using white extensively in a small space adds more breadth and width to a room. It creates a more comfortable and inviting atmosphere.
Natural light illuminating the interiors of a house can make it seem larger and broader than it actually is.
Dark Tones give a room an elegant and refined atmosphere. However, be sure to balance out the colours with walls that are of a lighter and neutral shade. Check out this design by experts of Design and Interior Design
A well lit space that has subtle highlights of bright colours against neutral greys and whites can have a pleasing and inviting effect on the eye. Check out this design by La Maquiladora for more inspiration
By creating a study room or TV room out of a small room you add more utility space, give it personality and free up areas in other parts of the house.
Delicate touches of colour accentuates a room as is the case with this small living space that has a grey and white backdrop. The pink highlights of the furniture and flowers brings the decor to life and adds a pop to the composition.
This is one way of maintaining the theme in a small room. By repeating elements like a certain kind of wood, or similar chairs – there’s more liveable space to occupy.
As is the case with this room, a few simple chairs, a dresser, a wooden table and an entertainment centre create a charming atmosphere.
If there’s not enough room in a home, create a fusion of space. In this case the living room and kitchen bar are together, but clearly demarcated by furniture and lighting.
A small, low wall can separate the space in a room while not necessarily hampering the flow of light and air. In this case, a small sofa is all it takes to create the impression of another room.
For a small room with ample natural light, black tones on a white background creates an elegant and sophisticated space with a minimalist design. An excellent idea on behalf of the experts of the Maquiladora .