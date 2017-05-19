23 small rooms that will inspire you to redecorate yours

For most people, making the most out the space in their home is the highest priority they have when it comes to decorating.

While the trend of living in small spaces is growing, this doesn’t mean you need to cramp on the style for your interiors.

We’ve got a book of ideas inspired by top interior professionals, curated especially for small rooms and spaces in a home. Make the most of these ideas to spruce up your home, and get more inspiration from the space your interiors has to offer.