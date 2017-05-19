Your browser is out-of-date.

23 small rooms that will inspire you to redecorate yours

The Writers Hive
homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Grey
For most people, making the most out the space in their home is the highest priority they have when it comes to decorating.

While the trend of living in small spaces is growing, this doesn’t mean you need to cramp on the style for your interiors.

We’ve got a book of ideas inspired by top interior professionals, curated especially for small rooms and spaces in a home. Make the most of these ideas to spruce up your home, and get more inspiration from the space your interiors has to offer.

1. Use wooden walls

homify Modern living room MDF
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wood is an element that works well in a small space. In this case, the wooden wall makes this small space seem more comforting and inviting.

2. Keep things cosy

APARTAMENTO DUO, Cia de Arquitetura Cia de Arquitetura Modern living room
Cia de Arquitetura

Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura

Bring furniture to create a warm and cosy feel within a small room. It looks and feels great during the cold winter months too.

3. Use a single source of light

Diseño Interior, Constructora Asvial - Desarrollador Inmobiliario Constructora Asvial - Desarrollador Inmobiliario Living roomAccessories & decoration Natural Fibre Red
Constructora Asvial—Desarrollador Inmobiliario

Constructora Asvial - Desarrollador Inmobiliario
Constructora Asvial—Desarrollador Inmobiliario
Constructora Asvial - Desarrollador Inmobiliario

Using a chandelier or ceiling lamp with an interesting draws attention to the ceiling, hence making a space look bigger than it actually is.

4. Add a rustic touch

homify Rustic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A stone fireplace or a wall with a stone finish can transform a room and make it look more cosy and rustic.

5. Use larger pictures

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

A large picture that gathers depth draws the eyes away from the floor and furniture, to make a room look more spacious as CuboB experts show us.

6. Simple furniture works

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Simple furniture takes clutter out of the interiors to add more available space to a room. Essential furniture like a simple couch or recliner creates a cosier space.


7. Stick to a theme

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Identify a style you want to create and stick to it. The harmony of doing so will reduce clutter and distractions and make a small space look more comforting as the experts of Estudio Ideas show us.

8. Define the space

TOCOMADERA Showroom, Guadalajara., TocoMadera TocoMadera Multimedia roomFurniture
TocoMadera

TocoMadera
TocoMadera
TocoMadera

Create a cosy space by using furniture to divide a larger room. This works well with a long couch as shown in this living room with a wood and beige finish.

9. One armchair and two chairs

Casa Gallo de la Torre , Guadalajara , DECO Designers DECO Designers Modern living room
DECO Designers

DECO Designers
DECO Designers
DECO Designers

If you don’t have enough space for an entire sofa set, then stick to this equation to create a cosy and inviting setting.

10. Elegance in white

Privada Paraíso, Base-Arquitectura Base-Arquitectura Minimalist living room
Base-Arquitectura

Base-Arquitectura
Base-Arquitectura
Base-Arquitectura

White furniture accentuated by a blue carpet or flooring gives a pleasing tone to a small space.

11. Use neutral tones

DEPARTAMENTO EN CUERNAVACA, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern media room
HO arquitectura de interiores

HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

Neutral tones like grey and white have a way of bouncing light and making a small space look wider. Avoid the jarring effect of bright colours and you’ll do fine.

12. Carpets

APARTAMENTO AV, Cia de Arquitetura Cia de Arquitetura Modern media room
Cia de Arquitetura

Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura

Carpets add personality to a small space. When there’s not much room to accessorise they can demarcate a space and add geometry to the area.

13. White out

CH, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern living room
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

Using white extensively in a small space adds more breadth and width to a room. It creates a more comfortable and inviting atmosphere.

14. Natural Lighting

APARTAMENTO AV, Cia de Arquitetura Cia de Arquitetura Modern media room
Cia de Arquitetura

Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura

Natural light illuminating the interiors of a house can make it seem larger and broader than it actually is.

15. Dark Tones

homify Study/officeAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

Dark Tones give a room an elegant and refined atmosphere. However, be sure to balance out the colours with walls that are of a lighter and neutral shade. Check out this design by experts of  Design and Interior Design

16. Keep things light

Casa Encinos (Remodelación), La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Modern living room
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

A well lit space that has subtle highlights of bright colours against neutral greys and whites can have a pleasing and inviting effect on the eye. Check out this design by La Maquiladora for more inspiration

17. Utilize every inch

MEU PRIMEIRO Ap, MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores Modern living room
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores

MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores

By creating a study room or TV room out of a small room you add more utility space, give it personality and free up areas in other parts of the house.

18. Work with delicate colours

Apartamento Compacto Jovem Casal, Paula Ferro Arquitetura Paula Ferro Arquitetura Modern living room
Paula Ferro Arquitetura

Paula Ferro Arquitetura
Paula Ferro Arquitetura
Paula Ferro Arquitetura

Delicate touches of colour accentuates a room as is the case with this small living space that has a grey and white backdrop. The pink highlights of the furniture and flowers brings the decor to life and adds a pop to the composition.

19. Repeat elements and designs

TORRE VISUM, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

This is one way of maintaining the theme in a small room. By repeating elements like a certain kind of wood, or similar chairs – there’s more liveable space to occupy.

20. Blend simple and modern

Reforma apartamento aconchegante, BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação Eclectic style living room
BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação

BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação
BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação
BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação

As is the case with this room, a few simple chairs, a dresser, a wooden table and an entertainment centre create a charming atmosphere.

21. Share space

Projeto Residencial, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Modern living room
Expace—espaços e experiências

Expace - espaços e experiências
Expace—espaços e experiências
Expace - espaços e experiências

If there’s not enough room in a home, create a fusion of space. In this case the living room and kitchen bar are together, but clearly demarcated by furniture and lighting.

22. Separate Environments

Mieszkanie dla singla, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern living room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

A small, low wall can separate the space in a room while not necessarily hampering the flow of light and air. In this case, a small sofa is all it takes to create the impression of another room.

Checkout how to give new life to your sofa here.

23. Leverage elegance

Departamento T300, La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Modern living room
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

For a small room with ample natural light, black tones on a white background creates an elegant and sophisticated space with a minimalist design. An excellent idea on behalf of the experts of  the Maquiladora .

which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


