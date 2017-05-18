15 great ideas for decorating the walls of your patio

Is your plain and lacking decoration to make it come alive? Keep reading, because we are going to give you some very useful ideas on how to decorate your patio by accessorising the space next to your walls.
From flower pots to using a little paint to spruce up your walls, are you ready for some fun ideas to make your patio come alive?
Create a vertical garden by demarcating your wall with niches so that you grow a collection of ornamental plants or herbs to make your patio wall come alive.
Pots are a common sight in the gardens and patios of Mexico. These potted gardens are exquisite creations with lots of detailing done in fine china clay. For a different look, hang pots from the wall or place them on tiny shelves at eye level so that your guests can take a close look.
Have an antique that looks great and has a lot of character? Don’t leave them in a place where they’ll be forgotten. Instead, use them to accessorise your garden or patio, but be sure to harmonise the decoration to give it a subtle and welcoming look.
Don't shy away from using wrought iron furniture to decorate your porch or patio. A lovely iron table is a great idea with matching chairs. If you’re looking for more variety hang a chandelier which looks great and also has function, to illuminate the space.
Not everything that has to be on a wall needs to be hung up. One great idea is to place them subtly on the ground in a position that they’ll be seen from a better angle.
Cobblestone paving is traditional and has a rustic charm. What’s more, they're not difficult to maintain, as the more worn out they get the better they look!
This can mean planting pots horizontally along a wall to add depth and draw attention away from the structure itself. This is a good way to grab the eye and make it rest more on the accessories and theme within a space.
Sometimes less says more. This can be the case with the walls in narrow patio. Accentuate the area with a bench and install pieces of remarkable decoration to create a radical space.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
Stone adds a rustic charm to any patio. It adds a remarkable change to the atmosphere of a space, making it seem more calm, tranquil and inspiring. If not stone, use a layer of coating that imitates stone perfectly to create a masonry effect.
An open patio is a space that immediately makes a unique piece of furniture or decoration look like a masterpiece. Use it to your advantage like in the case of this protruding wooden fence wall.
If you can’t cover your wall with wood, stone or brick, a layer of imitation won’t do any harm. Just try and keep it as close to the original and the difference will go unnoticed!
Yes, trellis or grilled walls can be difficult to incorporate, but done correctly, they can transform a patio space. Trellis walls blur the lines between the indoors and the outdoors, and when incorporated in an airy environment add a breeze of charm and privacy.
If you have a painting or picture that doesn't quite match the indoors, maybe they’ll do better on your porch. The atmosphere outdoors is radically different, and for this reason they might complement the space perfectly.
Have a painting or work of art you created yourself? The porch is a beautiful space to exhibit it. In this courtyard you can see hand painted Toucans that meld so well with the natural and airy surroundings of the porch.
Natural light has a way of making bright colours come alive. Make your walls scream with personality by using bright colours for the porch and patio.