A 3-storied Chennai house with bright and trendy interiors

Today, the architects at Murali Architects bring you a very contemporary and well-lit house in Adyar, Chennai. This 3-level property belongs to Dr. Hariharan, whose aged parents and younger brother live on the ground floor, and he himself on the mezzanine and first floor. The doctor’s clinic is in the basement. Lavish use of glass allows sunlight to fill this house with happiness, while dark and light wooden elements make the interiors elegant. The colour palette is sober and neutral everywhere, so that light can get reflected as generously as possible.
White walls, trendy lines and large glass windows lend a contemporary and open look to the facade. A flight of stone steps lead you to the main entrance, while lush greens add colour to the scene.
Bright yet soothing exterior and interior lights are switched on after dark, so that the house shines like a jewel.
Smooth white walls, sleek wooden detailing, double height and large glass windows make the entrance foyer bright, inviting and stylish. Glass panels set in wooden frames make for the railing of the staircase and balustrade of the mezzanine as well. This visually opens up the home, making it airy too.
As you proceed onward from the entrance, you come across a unique prayer room, with geometric detailing on its walls and door. Rectangular and square shapes have been cut into these, to allow light to pass through easily.
When the door opens, you get to appreciate the small but cosy prayer room flooded with golden light. Neat inbuilt drawers allow you to arrange prayer essentials easily.
An almost U-shaped layout, dark granite counters, wooden drawers and cabinets, and trendy appliances make this open kitchen very convenient and welcoming. The combination of light and dark hues here is very attractive, and the kitchen gets natural light as well.
The hallways in this house also receive tons of sunlight, thanks to the presence of numerous large windows set in sleek wooden frames and secured with stylish grilles.
