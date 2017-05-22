Your browser is out-of-date.

A 3-storied Chennai house with bright and trendy interiors

Loading admin actions …

Today, the architects at Murali Architects bring you a very contemporary and well-lit house in Adyar, Chennai. This 3-level property belongs to Dr. Hariharan, whose aged parents and younger brother live on the ground floor, and he himself on the mezzanine and first floor. The doctor’s clinic is in the basement. Lavish use of glass allows sunlight to fill this house with happiness, while dark and light wooden elements make the interiors elegant. The colour palette is sober and neutral everywhere, so that light can get reflected as generously as possible.

The facade by day

White walls, trendy lines and large glass windows lend a contemporary and open look to the facade. A flight of stone steps lead you to the main entrance, while lush greens add colour to the scene.

After dark

Bright yet soothing exterior and interior lights are switched on after dark, so that the house shines like a jewel.

Bright and airy foyer

Smooth white walls, sleek wooden detailing, double height and large glass windows make the entrance foyer bright, inviting and stylish. Glass panels set in wooden frames make for the railing of the staircase and balustrade of the mezzanine as well. This visually opens up the home, making it airy too.

Dash of uniqueness

As you proceed onward from the entrance, you come across a unique prayer room, with geometric detailing on its walls and door.  Rectangular and square shapes have been cut into these, to allow light to pass through easily.

Cosy prayer nook

When the door opens, you get to appreciate the small but cosy prayer room flooded with golden light. Neat inbuilt drawers allow you to arrange prayer essentials easily.

Stylish open kitchen

An almost U-shaped layout, dark granite counters, wooden drawers and cabinets, and trendy appliances make this open kitchen very convenient and welcoming. The combination of light and dark hues here is very attractive, and the kitchen gets natural light as well.

Sunny hallways

The hallways in this house also receive tons of sunlight, thanks to the presence of numerous large windows set in sleek wooden frames and secured with stylish grilles.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


