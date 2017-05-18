Your browser is out-of-date.

25 ideas to design your kitchen

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
I's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Classic style kitchen
Kitchen is one of the most used rooms in the entire house and it needs to be designed perfectly to make it functional. Whether it is a small space or a large one that needs to be converted into a kitchen it still requires the same amount of planning to make it look beautiful. Here are 25 amazing designs for kitchens that any carpenter can create for you. 

1. Fully functional

Valle Anahuac Animas Xalapa Veracruz, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern kitchen
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

For creating a kitchen that is beautiful and yet fully functional one can use this design. You can also add ceiling cabinets to utilise all the space available. 

2. Multipurpose kitchen

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern dining room
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

If you want to combine your kitchen with your dining room then the best alternative is to add a breakfast counter. You can also add high rise stols to make the look complete. 

3.Single wall setting

Hofgut Hafnerleiten - Rottaler Langhäuser, Hofgut Hafnerleiten Hofgut Hafnerleiten KitchenBench tops
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

For those of you who do not require a lot of counters space then using this single wall setting is perfect. This will als make your kitchen look sleek. 

4. Woooden layout

House in Kitaichinosawa, Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン KitchenBench tops Wood Wood effect
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン

Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン

If you are looking to use wood in your kitchen then the best way to do this is by adding it to the floor and counter storage. 

5. Ceiling storage

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This small kitchen design can be used if you are trying to save some floor space. The ceiling storage makes the layut even more compact. 

6. Wall mounted bar

新松戸の家, 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 KitchenBench tops
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

If you like entertaining guests then this wall mounted bar in your kitchen can be ideal for a small apartment. 


7. Minimalistic design

Tribo, Melissa vilar Melissa vilar KitchenSinks & taps Ceramic White
Melissa vilar

Melissa vilar
Melissa vilar
Melissa vilar

For those of you who love minimalistic design ideas this kitchen might be the perfect solution. Addig marble floor and fixtures also makes the kitchen look modern. 

8. L-shaped layout

House Passage of Landscape, ihrmk ihrmk Modern kitchen
ihrmk

House Passage of Landscape

ihrmk
ihrmk
ihrmk

This L-shaped layout is idea for long narrrow spaces. Also by building your kitchen near a big window you will be able tyo enjoy teh vierw outside. 

9. Combining materials

КРАСКИ ЖИЗНИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Modern kitchen
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

By combining two or three different materials in your kitchen you can customise the look easily. 

10. Rustic kitchen

Kitchen Ansari Architects Modern kitchen
Ansari Architects

Kitchen

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Adding natural colour wooden cabinets in your kitchen is the best way to create a rustic looking space for yourself. 

11. Tiled kitchen

the blue kitchen ZERO9 Modern kitchen Building,Shelf,Lighting,Automotive design,Interior design,Fixture,Architecture,Floor,Flooring,Line
ZERO9

the blue kitchen

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Apart from decorating your cabinets you can also use tiles to transform, the walls of the room as well. This to is a simple and budget friendly option for you. 

12. Using the wall

Niza 582 Ostende, Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez Modern kitchen
Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez

Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez
Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez
Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez

By opting for this design for your kitchen you will be able to include your stone wall into the layout. The designer for this space has created a dining counter attache from the wall to make it look uniqaue. 

13. Dual tone kitchen

Espacio para disfrutar cocinando, quetonodeblanco quetonodeblanco Kitchen
quetonodeblanco

quetonodeblanco
quetonodeblanco
quetonodeblanco

By combining two colours in your kitchen you can make the space look big. Also by placing all the counters in a straight line you will be able to use all the floor space available. 

14. Parallel counters

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

Creating parallel counters for your kitchen will give you all the preparation space that you need and can also be installed in a corner so that it does not jut out. 

15. Bright colours

Loft z intensywną czerwienią , Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Industrial style kitchen
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

To make your kitchen stand out you can paint the cabinets in bright colours. You can also use a dark and a light tone to differentiated the designs.

16. Pallet wood

Villa rustica, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Rustic style kitchen Stone
RI-NOVO

RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO

If you do not want to mess up with the natural finish of your kitchen then using unpolished pallet wood can be an excellent option. 

17. In-built appliancese

Firuzağa Ev, Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji Scandinavian style kitchen
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji

Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji

If you want a modern kitchen for your self then this layout is highly recommended.  These in-built appliances also makes it possible for you to save space on the floor. 

18. Modular kitchen

GENEL MUTFAK DEKORASYON, REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON Modern kitchen
REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON

REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON
REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON
REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON

Modular kitchen cabinets are one of the most popular ndesig options availabe today, and by chooosing them in a bright colour you can make your kitchen stand out from the rest nof the house. 

19. Accent pices

APARTAMENTO MB – Tristeza/ Porto Alegre, Ambientta Arquitetura Ambientta Arquitetura Eclectic style kitchen
Ambientta Arquitetura

Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura

To transform the look of your kitchen it is recommended that you included accent furniture pieces , like the stools show in this picture. 

20. Light source

4.Levent Evi, İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım Classic style kitchen
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım

İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım

A kitchen also needs to have proper lighting in order to make it look beautiful and the best option for this is installing over the counter fixtures. 

21. Kitche lineup

4.Levent Evi, İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım Classic style kitchen
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım

İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım

The lineup of your kitchen counters play an important role in making it convenient for you to work. Every thing that you require to cook should be near the gas range. For example your sink, preparation space and fridge should be closeby. 

22. Complete white fixtures

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style kitchen
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Another great way to make your kitchen look modern is by using complete white fixtures and cabinets. These are also easy to clean making them one of the most loved options. 

23. Kitchen island

I's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Classic style kitchen
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

If you want to entertain your guests while you are in the kitchen then installing all the fixtures on your kitchen island is advised. This way you will be able to tyalk to yuour guests and wok at the same time. 

24. Central kitchen

シンプルにナチュラルに暮す2人の家, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房

株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房

One of the best locations to build your kitchen in is the central part of the house. This way it will be easily reachable from all rooms. 

25. Stainless steel fixtures

Ristrutturazione di un appartamento in Roma – 70 mq, Fabiola Ferrarello Fabiola Ferrarello Modern kitchen
Fabiola Ferrarello

Fabiola Ferrarello
Fabiola Ferrarello
Fabiola Ferrarello

If you want a professional looking kitchen then using stainless steel cabinets is something that you must consider. 

