This multi-storied Cuttack home is both stylish and comfy

There is no reason why comfort, functionality and style cannot be combined to make a house beautiful, if a bit of creativity is employed. This multi-storied residence in Cuttack is a fine example of that. Rendered by the architects at Ankit Goenka, it makes use of trendy designs, modern furniture and soothing lights to make the living experience memorable. Rooms are spacious and storage solutions are very contemporary. A large and airy rooftop terrace equipped for relaxation makes this house truly special.