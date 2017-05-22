Your browser is out-of-date.

This multi-storied Cuttack home is both stylish and comfy

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
There is no reason why comfort, functionality and style cannot be combined to make a house beautiful, if a bit of creativity is employed. This multi-storied residence in Cuttack is a fine example of that. Rendered by the architects at Ankit Goenka, it makes use of trendy designs, modern furniture and soothing lights to make the living experience memorable. Rooms are spacious and storage solutions are very contemporary. A large and airy rooftop terrace equipped for relaxation makes this house truly special.

Inviting kitchen

Thanks to the spacious U-shaped layout, golden task lighting and numerous cabinets and drawers, this kitchen is convenient and aesthetic.

Lofty facade

Soothing white and cream hues, large balconies on every floor, a spacious terrace and modern lines make the facade very inviting.

Smart ventilation

Courtyards like this keep the interiors well-ventilated throughout the day.

Adequate parking

Well-lit and spacious, this parking space is sufficient for more than three cars.

Jazzy staircase

Innovative accent lighting enhances the beauty of the glass balustrades of the staircase that connects different floors.

Elegant entrance

A large wooden door greets you at the entrance of on one of the floors, while a creative shelving unit keeps the dining area private.


Modern living

Sleek and trendy sofas, bright lights, inbuilt shelves and a sober colour palette make this living space inviting and soothing.

Smart dining

A large yet sleek slab of stone sits on a modern support, and acts as the dining table. Wall-mounted shelves on the left come in handy for organising condiments or collectibles.

Elegant bedroom

Soothing neutrals and trendy furniture are the reasons why this bedroom looks so relaxing, though the printed bedspread lends some visual interest.

Practical

Floor to ceiling wardrobes, a sleek dressing unit and a cosy window seat make this bedroom practical yet comfortable.

Soothing getaway

Soft whites and creams dominate this spacious bedroom, while modern furniture and a cushion-laden window seat promise tons of comfort.

Classy in black and white

The black and white colour scheme of this bedroom looks timeless, but the sleek TV unit steals the show. To the left, it extends as a prayer nook, while on the right it evolves to become a dressing unit.

Small but cosy bathroom

Printed tiles on the floor and one of the walls lend visual depth and interest to this narrow bathroom. Golden lighting and trendy sanitary wares complete the look.

Beautiful terrace

Spacious and lined with wide tiles, the terrace features pretty potted greens and cosy seating arrangements for parties and everyday relaxation.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


