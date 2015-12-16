Give your garden a stylish swimming pool

The installation of the garden swimming pool should be properly coordinated with the proper safety codes, ordinances, and safety regulations. It is important to create higher traction on the deck of the pool, ladders, and diving boards with the non-slippery materials. To ensure security for children, the pool ladder steps must be minimum 3 inches wide. There should be a handrail on the either side of the ladder short enough for the kids to grasp them. A Ladder should be constructed on both the ends of the pool. The homeowners must also ensure that the electrical equipment and appliances are installed only by a certified professional and they should be in accordance with the safety codes.

Swimming pool garden is a wonderful place for the family to relax and have some fun together. Security of the kids and adults, proper water treatment, materials, and size are some of the things to keep in mind during the construction of the pool in the garden.