A large and nature-loving house in Tamil Nadu

Owned by a doctor couple who have two children studying medicine, this lavish 5500sqft house in Erode district, Tamil Nadu, is a stunning creation. Since the family is very homely, the members wished for multiple courtyards, refreshing gardens and skylights to bring nature inside for relaxation. And that is exactly what the architects at Murali Architects delivered along with spacious, bright and stylish interiors. Water features outside and inside the house create a feeling of calmness, while the bedrooms open up to greenery, sun and fresh air. Murals, creative partitions, unique wall installations, trendy furniture and materials like wood and glass add to the attraction of this property.
The neat pathways leading to the car port and the main entrance are different and at right angles to each other. The garden is manicured and dotted with lush plants and pretty bushes.
White, dark grey, a hint of wood and lots of glazing make the facade soothing, elegant and enhance its size.
After sunset, beautiful golden lights stream from various nooks and crannies, lending the house a subtle yet gorgeous look.
A lily pond and fresh greenery line the approach towards the foyer of the main entrance, while golden lights beckon from a distance.
Sliding glass doors make for another entrance to this house and bring you to a casual and stylish living space. A small indoor pool and nature-based mural create a serene setting, while wood lends warmth.
From this angle, you can see how the furniture here has been arranged on a sleek wooden platform, while a wooden staircase on the right leads to upper levels.
Bright indirect lighting and red chairs and ottomans make this formal living space lively and inviting. A large glass window with geometrically inspired grille separates this room from the casual living area.
While a stone-clad feature wall and elegant wooden furniture offer warmth, a massive window opens up the dining room to verdant greenery.
Transparent glass balustrades make this wooden staircase trendy, besides creating a feeling of visual openness.
Creamy white hues, lots of space, marble flooring, modern furniture and massive windows opening up to a courtyard make this bedroom a very relaxing space.
Creative use of glass allows sunlight to flood the courtyards and interiors for a bright and happy look. Don’t miss the metallic installations on the courtyard wall.
Once again, glass set with metal frames on the rooftop terrace and glass balustrades of the balconies allow you to soak in the sun and admire the lush greenery around the house.
Homogenous black pots holding leafy plants of different types and colours have been arranged artfully to create this stunning vertical garden on the terrace.
Here’s a look at another part of the terrace. Tall, elegant planters, pebbles and lavish use of glass make this spot very open and refreshing.
