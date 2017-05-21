Your browser is out-of-date.

A large and nature-loving house in Tamil Nadu

Justwords Justwords
Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Owned by a doctor couple who have two children studying medicine, this lavish 5500sqft house in Erode district, Tamil Nadu, is a stunning creation. Since the family is very homely, the members wished for multiple courtyards, refreshing gardens and skylights to bring nature inside for relaxation.  And that is exactly what the architects at Murali Architects delivered along with spacious, bright and stylish interiors. Water features outside and inside the house create a feeling of calmness, while the bedrooms open up to greenery, sun and fresh air. Murals, creative partitions, unique wall installations, trendy furniture and materials like wood and glass add to the attraction of this property.

Smart segregation

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses
Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence

The neat pathways leading to the car port and the main entrance are different and at right angles to each other. The garden is manicured and dotted with lush plants and pretty bushes.

Contemporary facade

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses
Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence

White, dark grey, a hint of wood and lots of glazing make the facade soothing, elegant and enhance its size.

View by night

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses
Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence

After sunset, beautiful golden lights stream from various nooks and crannies, lending the house a subtle yet gorgeous look.

Tranquil approach

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses Plant,Sky,Cloud,Building,Urban design,Residential area,Landscape,Grass,Road surface,Facade
Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence

A lily pond and fresh greenery line the approach towards the foyer of the main entrance, while golden lights beckon from a distance.

Casual and serene

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern living room
Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence

Sliding glass doors make for another entrance to this house and bring you to a casual and stylish living space. A small indoor pool and nature-based mural create a serene setting, while wood lends warmth.

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern living room
Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence

From this angle, you can see how the furniture here has been arranged on a sleek wooden platform, while a wooden staircase on the right leads to upper levels.


Bright and sophisticated

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern living room Building,Interior design,Wood,Flooring,Living room,Floor,Comfort,Real estate,Hardwood,Ceiling
Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence

Bright indirect lighting and red chairs and ottomans make this formal living space lively and inviting. A large glass window with geometrically inspired grille separates this room from the casual living area.

Dining with a view

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern dining room Furniture,Property,Ceiling fan,Table,Picture frame,Chair,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Floor
Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence

While a stone-clad feature wall and elegant wooden furniture offer warmth, a massive window opens up the dining room to verdant greenery.

Contemporary staircase

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence

Transparent glass balustrades make this wooden staircase trendy, besides creating a feeling of visual openness.

Spacious and soothing bedroom

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern style bedroom
Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence

Creamy white hues, lots of space, marble flooring, modern furniture and massive windows opening up to a courtyard make this bedroom a very relaxing space.

Openness!

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence

Creative use of glass allows sunlight to flood the courtyards and interiors for a bright and happy look. Don’t miss the metallic installations on the courtyard wall.

Power of glass

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Building,Shade,Architecture,Sky,Urban design,Line,Window,Condominium,Residential area
Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence

Once again, glass set with metal frames on the rooftop terrace and glass balustrades of the balconies allow you to soak in the sun and admire the lush greenery around the house.

Unique vertical garden

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Flower,Plant,Terrestrial plant,Flowering plant,Shrub,Annual plant,Garden,Vascular plant,Plant stem,Herb
Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence

Homogenous black pots holding leafy plants of different types and colours have been arranged artfully to create this stunning vertical garden on the terrace.

Organic beauty

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence

Here’s a look at another part of the terrace. Tall, elegant planters, pebbles and lavish use of glass make this spot very open and refreshing.

Take another tour - A vibrant Indian home full of creative ideas in Gurgaon

A beautiful Indian home full of unique touches
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


