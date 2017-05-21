A large and nature-loving house in Tamil Nadu

Owned by a doctor couple who have two children studying medicine, this lavish 5500sqft house in Erode district, Tamil Nadu, is a stunning creation. Since the family is very homely, the members wished for multiple courtyards, refreshing gardens and skylights to bring nature inside for relaxation. And that is exactly what the architects at Murali Architects delivered along with spacious, bright and stylish interiors. Water features outside and inside the house create a feeling of calmness, while the bedrooms open up to greenery, sun and fresh air. Murals, creative partitions, unique wall installations, trendy furniture and materials like wood and glass add to the attraction of this property.