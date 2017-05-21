Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful Indian home full of unique touches

Mr. Praveen. , Insign
Making a house look beautiful is not simply about introducing trendy furniture or well-chosen artefacts. It is also about how tastefully different materials are combined for uniqueness. This Indian home rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Insign in Chennai is a proof of that. Wood, stone, and glass join hands in arty ways to make this residence a stunner. Stylish lights, beautiful sculptures and paintings and indoor greens give the interiors a well-rounded look. Read on to know more.

Arty and luxurious

Here’s another bright seating area, furnished with a large white sofa and sleek coffee table. An ornately carved partition keeps this space separate from the rest of the home, while a stone-clad wall panel holds beautiful paintings for aesthetic appeal. The chandelier is a luxurious touch.

Charming entrance

Dark wooden panels on the ceiling and a wall clad with stones make the entrance warm and earthy. A mirror on the stone-clad wall lends the impression of extra space, while pendant lamps hung at different heights make a stylish statement. The living space is separated from the entrance with the help of a wood and glass partition.

Serene corner

Limestone tiles in an earthy shade clad this corner for a warm and cosy feel. The golden Buddha statue, the wooden detailing behind it and the lush bamboos create a tranquil aura.

Attractive bedroom

Though splashed mostly with creamy white, dark wooden elements and pops of bright red appear in this bedroom for an interesting look. Printed drapes, vibrant paintings, red cushions, patterned wallpaper and the wall panel made of stone offer visual interest here. The false ceiling wows with indirect golden lighting.

Cosy comfort

Light wooden touches and mellow lighting make this spacious bedroom warm and inviting. The painting, the patterned drapes and the bold black reading lamps are interesting additions. Marble flooring creates a luxurious aura here.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


