A modern Jaipur home designed in only Rupees 5 lakhs!

Justwords Justwords
residence project, K2 Interiors
If you thought that designing and decorating a home requires tons of money, this tour is surely going to change that! The interior designers and decorators at K2 Interiors made intelligent use of only Rs. 5 lakhs to furnish this residence elegantly. Wooden elements in different tones dominate every room, and have been paired with fashionable designs and pretty upholstery for a welcoming feel. Multifunctional pieces and soothing lights add to the attraction.

Serene living

living space K2 Interiors Minimalist living room
K2 Interiors

living space

K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors

Dark wooden furniture and simple white walls make the living space warm, cosy yet bright. Striped curtains, niches built into one corner and lush potted greens add to the aesthetic atmosphere. An open plan layout allows the living to merge with the dining area, creating an expansive and airy look. 

couch K2 Interiors Minimalist living room
K2 Interiors

couch

K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors

A closer look at the sofas reveal how robust and durable they are. The spotless white seat and pastel blue cushions contrast the darkness of wood nicely.

Multifunctional surprise

console +Partition K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors

console +Partition

K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors

This dark wooden unit is a combination of a console unit with sensible drawers for storage, and a geometrically inspired partition that doesn’t hamper the visual openness of the interior. The top of the console is used for displaying pretty objects, while the textured white panel on the side is a contrasting touch.

Luxurious affair

residence project, K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors

residence project

K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors

A round table surrounded by trendy chairs with bright pink seats offers a casual dining experience here. A pair of intricately carved metal partitions keeps the living space slightly separate from the dining. Colourful cushions add pizzazz to the living as well. 

Stylish touches

residence project, K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors

residence project

K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors

On the other side of the casual dining is a wood and frosted glass partition offering a hint of privacy to the rest of the home. The wall shelf in front of you is a quirky yet practical touch. 

Spacious and trendy bedroom

bed K2 Interiors Minimalist bedroom
K2 Interiors

bed

K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors

Rich and warm shades of brown rule this spacious and minimal bedroom, creating a relaxing ambiance. The blue feature wall has a calming effect, while the headboard of the bed is very fashionable. 


console K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors

console

K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors

We love how the long TV unit features a wavy contour on one side. Rendered in solid wood, the striped finishing of the inbuilt drawers lend a unique look to the unit. A part of this creation can be used as a study station too.

Bright games room

staircase partition K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors

staircase partition

K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors

By mixing and matching contrasting yet warm shades, a bright and spacious look has been achieved in the games room. The slatted partition in light wood on your right conceals the staircase that leads to other levels.

Striking staircase

residence project, K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors

residence project

K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors
K2 Interiors

A gorgeously printed wall panel acts as the perfect backdrop for this industrial chic staircase. Stylish embedded lighting adds to the magical ambiance.  

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


