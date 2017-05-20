Your browser is out-of-date.

A stylish and cosy Mumbai home designed at Rupees 32 lakhs

Justwords Justwords
Talreja Residence, Ramnani & Associates Ramnani & Associates Modern living room
We are in Mumbai today, the Indian city that never sleeps! People who dream big have made it their home, and modern residences are on the rise. So today, we will take a tour of this Talreja residence, which was rendered by the architects at Ramnani & Associates by utilising a sensible budget of Rs. 32 lakhs. Sleek and trendy furniture, sober hues, fashionable lighting fixtures and random touches of creativity are the highlights here.

Creative touch

Talreja Residence, Ramnani & Associates Ramnani & Associates Asian style bedroom
In one of the bedrooms, the doors of the inbuilt wardrobe have been superimposed with latticed panels. The effect is very exclusive and visually arresting.

Take another tour - A fashionable home for an Indian family with kids in Delhi

Warm entryway

Talreja Residence, Ramnani & Associates Ramnani & Associates Modern living room Beige
Different shades of grey, textured wall panelling on the right and strips of golden light on the ceiling make the entryway elegant yet inviting. The shoe cabinet is sleek, while the chair allows you to sit down while taking off your footwear.

Trendy living

Talreja Residence, Ramnani & Associates Ramnani & Associates Modern living room
Sleek and minimalistic furniture pieces make the living space fashionable yet cosy. Pastel blue upholstery on the chairs lends serenity, while a couple of vases on the coffee table make for an artsy touch.

Talreja Residence, Ramnani & Associates Ramnani & Associates Modern living room
From this vantage point, you get to appreciate a very stylish armchair that promises complete relaxation. The TV unit is very simple, yet a dash of yellow adds vibrancy to the setting. The unique modern chandelier in the dining space beckons to take a closer look.

View from the dining

Talreja Residence, Ramnani & Associates Ramnani & Associates Modern living room
Chairs with quirky backs surround a large wooden table to make mealtimes fun and cosy. From here, the large abstract painting in the living space is clearly visible. You can also see how a massive window floods the common areas with sunlight.

10 चीजें अनोखे तत्वों से घर में सकारात्मक ऊर्जा और समृद्धि आकर्षित करें
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


