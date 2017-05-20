A stylish and cosy Mumbai home designed at Rupees 32 lakhs

We are in Mumbai today, the Indian city that never sleeps! People who dream big have made it their home, and modern residences are on the rise. So today, we will take a tour of this Talreja residence, which was rendered by the architects at Ramnani & Associates by utilising a sensible budget of Rs. 32 lakhs. Sleek and trendy furniture, sober hues, fashionable lighting fixtures and random touches of creativity are the highlights here.
In one of the bedrooms, the doors of the inbuilt wardrobe have been superimposed with latticed panels. The effect is very exclusive and visually arresting.
Different shades of grey, textured wall panelling on the right and strips of golden light on the ceiling make the entryway elegant yet inviting. The shoe cabinet is sleek, while the chair allows you to sit down while taking off your footwear.
Sleek and minimalistic furniture pieces make the living space fashionable yet cosy. Pastel blue upholstery on the chairs lends serenity, while a couple of vases on the coffee table make for an artsy touch.
From this vantage point, you get to appreciate a very stylish armchair that promises complete relaxation. The TV unit is very simple, yet a dash of yellow adds vibrancy to the setting. The unique modern chandelier in the dining space beckons to take a closer look.
Chairs with quirky backs surround a large wooden table to make mealtimes fun and cosy. From here, the large abstract painting in the living space is clearly visible. You can also see how a massive window floods the common areas with sunlight.