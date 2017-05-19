An ultramodern Mumbai residence worth Rupees 2 crores

A lavish budget of Rs. 2 crores was innovatively utilised by the architects at Ramnani & Associates to create this luxurious yet practical Mumbai residence. It features multiple cosy bedrooms, uniquely adorned and fashionably furnished. The common area is stylish and inviting too. Sleek designs, creative wall claddings and partitions and aesthetic textiles contribute to the overall appeal of this home. Adequate and modern storage facilities keep clutter at bay, while trendy lights enhance the beauty of simple elements too.
Soft greys, whites and beiges make the common areas relaxing yet sophisticated. Ergonomic furniture in the living space and a very modish dining arrangement on the right allow the family to interact and enjoy every moment together. The sidebar with a mirror is attractive and storage-friendly.
A bright magenta bedspread, stylish reading lamps and a golden wall panel behind the bed make this bedroom very attractive. Inbuilt closets on the right of the bed cater to storage needs, along with the bench at the foot of the bed that comes with drawers.
From this angle, you get to appreciate the vibrant wall cladding behind the modern TV unit as well as the seating nook near the large sunny window. Bright blue chairs and an elegant artefact in the corner make chats and reading sessions interesting.
Rendered in soft neutrals, this bedroom connects the sleeping area with the workspace via a short flight of stairs. A pretty latticed window allows air and light to pass to and fro between these two zones.
The study station is trendy, minimal and inbuilt shelves allow both storage and display of collectibles. Colourful tiles on a part of the floor lend a lively vibe.
Splashes of teal blue on the feature wall and textiles lend serenity and colour to this otherwise sober bedroom. The wall cladding behind the bed extends halfway across the ceiling, and looks very arty.
A false ceiling dotted with starry lights defines the workspace here. One wall has been entirely decked with funky printed wallpaper, while a couple of trendy chairs promise comfy seating. Floating shelves above the study desk offer ample room for organising stationery and books.
