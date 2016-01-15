Bathroom lights that will make your home shine

Lighting at home hugely impacts how we feel. Often what lets a bathroom down is the lighting. But lighting up a bathroom is one of the simplest ways to change the look and feel of it. Changing or adding lights in the bathroom is far more inexpensive than buying a new tub, fixtures or retiling the bathroom. But there are certain ways that lighting can be more effective in the bathroom. Here are 6 ways to use lights in your bathroom that will make your home shine.
A great way to brighten up your bathroom is to light up the shower area. Too often lights are placed above mirrors and walls and the shower area is forgotten. But interesting shower lights can add a unique touch to any bathroom. In case you have a bathtub instead of a shower, here's an unusual way to light up your bathtub.
Over the sink lighting is basically a strong main source of light right above the sink or the mirror. Be it white light or yellow light, over the sink lighting helps to light up the bathroom effectively as the light gets reflected in the mirror and thereby spreads across the bathroom and makes it look livelier.
Why stick to boring old lights on top of the sink or on the wall? Opt for mood lighting reminiscent of a spa. Be it indirect lighting on the walls or ceiling, little warm lights fixed around the bathtub or innovative designer lights on the wall like in the bathroom here, the right kind of lighting can help you relax and enjoy your time in the bathroom like you would at a spa.
Zen lighting refers to the kind of lighting which creates a peaceful serene effect. Though there is no set formula, there are somethings that help to create a zen lighting effect. A bathroom lit up in zen style can be your refuge from the hustle and bustle of city life. Opt for a variety of interior lighting sources to create a layered and balanced lighting scheme like the one here in this bathroom designed by ESRA KAZMIRCI MIMARLIK. Here's another bathroom that beautifully showcases zen lighting.
Dramatic lighting is basically bold, unconventional lighting that screams for attention. This backlit mirror in this bathroom does exactly that. It may not be very high on the practicality scale, but it undoubtedly gives a bang for the buck in terms of the attention it grabs. Dramatic lighting is a simple way to turn a boring old bathroom into a beautiful one.
Finally for those who value practicality and efficiency over sheer good looks, opting for energy efficient LED lights in the bathroom is a good choice. These lights can be fitted anywhere, be it the ceiling, above the mirror or on walls and provide ample lighting in the bathroom. They also last a very long time and consume much lesser electricity than regular bulbs and are thus good for the environment and save one a lot of money in the long run. Here are 5 stylish modern bathroom mirrors to go with different styles of lighting.