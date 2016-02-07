Choosing a colour for your home

Arguably Man’s most precious worldly possession is his own home. Some have other possessions which are more important but leaving the exceptions aside one tries to make his home the best looking in the locality with the all the facility that he can afford. While buying a house, the locality, surroundings, people residing in the neighbourhood are the primary factors. However, once chosen the next aim invariably is to make the home the best. One looks at getting required facilities and furnishings fixed according to one’s needs. With the basics out of the way the home owner now looks at the ways to make the house beautiful and something that will get praise from the friends and neighbours. Some people will have a state of the art gym; pool or a garden. However, the most striking and important thing in making a home beautiful is the colour of the outer facade, meaning the first impression people get while entering the house. Here are some of the ways to choose the right colour for the facade.
Houses are made of wood, stone, cement, mettle and even glass; therefore there is no standard formula or fixed colours to paint houses. The facade colour has to match the other objects and in many cases the exterior door. The Exterior door plays an important role in determining the colour as the door is the most impressionable item of the facade generally. Having said that, this does not mean that materials do not play any role in the choice of the colours. In fact, materials will play a huge role while picking the palette. For instance, the facade with woodwork will look the best with muted colours. Neutral colours like grey and dull brown give a classic appeal when combined with stone walls.
While every house owner wants his house to be awe inspiring or jaw dropping he also wants it to fit it or blend in with the other houses in the locality otherwise it may look odd. If there is greenery around you may have to choose between blending it with the greenery or have a contrast to stand out. There are things like lights and chimney and driveway which are not painted but the colour combination of your facade has to match them in every possible way.
Some people stay in a quite village with greenery, some in middle class working neighbourhoods, some live around picturesque hills and some live in an urban environment. The exterior facade will vary in all these neighbourhoods. While living in multi- storied apartments there is very little one can do with the facade except the walls at the entrance of the apartment. For those who own bungalows or independent properties have more choice to experiment with. The idea is to choose colours that make the house stand out in the neighbourhood without making it outlandish.
Needless to say, the shape of the house plays an important role in the kind of colors on the outer facade. Normally, if it is a traditional house it will have a traditional colour scheme. If it is new funky and angular looking house you may have funky colours as well.
With size you get more scope to use your creativity and make a good impression. Smaller houses have less surface area to play with but can be made beautiful by the matching the colours of the facade with the lighting and the entrance.Last but not the least a colour is also a part of the home owners personality and has to reflect that in every sense.
Well why not if you can blend colours aesthetically enough and pull it off. In fact very good you can do it, it’s your house and it’s your own hard earned money. Last but definitely not the least the outer facade has to also be protected from rain, snow and other natural elements. Protective paints that are water resistant are a good decision when choosing a colour coating for the outer facade.