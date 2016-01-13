​Add a study area to your home

Another popular location of a study corner is besides the living room. This place does not take much of your space and can easily be created in well-lit and secluded corners. Just slice out a small portion of the room for this functional area, which can then be decorated as per the study area décor. This includes use of bookshelves, desk, table lamps and table accessories. This area can be zoned out with the use of area rugs or cosy wallpaper that separate it from the rest of the room. In case you have neutral colours in your home, you may incorporate bright coloured desks and chairs that can further have bright thongs or cushions for added comfort. This way a subtle yet cosy study corner can be easily created in the living room. Try opting for spotlights that focus directly on the working desk. The study design shown above has been designed by The Orange Lane, interior designers and decorators from Mumbai.