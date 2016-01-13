​Add a study area to your home

A study area is an essential part of any modern home. It is used for a variety of purposes that majorly includes reading, writing and computer related work. It is also highly essential for working from home, for people who have the chance of working remotely. But not all of them are able to manage a separate study room as per their convenience and comfort. Most of the times a part of the existing room is converted or transformed into a cosy study corner. So to educate you with the different tips and tricks that can help you create a cosy reading zone in your living room or bedroom, we bring to you an ideabook that will educate you about these simple and easy designs. They do not incorporate the creation of a secluded study room, but makes use of underutilised or unutilised spaces of the house. Have a look!
Most modern households have a study area in the bedroom. This interesting concept includes the use of smart colours that distinguish the area from other interiors. For smaller areas, you may as well use foldable desks and chairs. Moreover, you may as well club the wardrobe and the bookshelf together to make an interesting combination in the bedroom. Try making use of bright colours to highlight different cabinets. You may use both exposed and closed shelves for organising the books. For the kids’ area you may embellish this space by the use of intellectual accessories like the globe, atlas and world maps to keep the curiosity alive. You may also use bright and perky colours for lampshades and a huge desk for colouring and painting.
Another popular location of a study corner is besides the living room. This place does not take much of your space and can easily be created in well-lit and secluded corners. Just slice out a small portion of the room for this functional area, which can then be decorated as per the study area décor. This includes use of bookshelves, desk, table lamps and table accessories. This area can be zoned out with the use of area rugs or cosy wallpaper that separate it from the rest of the room. In case you have neutral colours in your home, you may incorporate bright coloured desks and chairs that can further have bright thongs or cushions for added comfort. This way a subtle yet cosy study corner can be easily created in the living room. Try opting for spotlights that focus directly on the working desk. The study design shown above has been designed by The Orange Lane, interior designers and decorators from Mumbai.
There cannot be a better innovative idea than this one. This two in one mechanism is highly efficient for smaller spaces. It can help you maintain a spacious room along with having all the accessories that are required for a functional study area. This pull-out bookshelf will help you utilise the cosy corner without the need of designing a separate study area. This will also maintain the same finesse and charm in the area with the use of multipurpose furniture. You can further enhance the area by the use of effective lighting and comfortable furniture. The shelves can be created according to the home décor and can preferably be carved out of wood. You can colour them in matching or contrasting shades as per your taste. The shelves can be installed with concealed LED lamps for further convenience.
A window ledge is again the most underutilised area of the house. This can easily be converted into a study space by the use of a wooden desk and some bright and cheerful chairs. This area can even be given a bright look by the use of collectibles and accessories. You can further make this area special by the use of an area rug or a chandelier that is centrally placed for maximum illumination. Along with natural light, you are bound to experience a smooth and healthy read. You can even fit in some sockets to help you use accessories like laptop and computers. Try incorporating a foldable or portable cabinet for organising the esteemed collection of books. Go for trendy wall stickers and vinyl window tattoos for an informal demarcation from other rooms.
The location of the study corner is highly imperative in any décor. To add that extra bit of warmth, it is advisable to have a study space by the window. This helps the easy inflow of natural and cool air along with the sunlight that make the reading experience more pleasurable and soothing. You can further decorate this corner by the use of bright and colourful accessories that look beautiful in each other’s company. You may also use lightly toned transparent curtains that will lend you a private space during the evening and night as well. This area can be easily lit by the use of a focus lamp or single table lamp along with the natural light. The tranquilising effect of this corner will help you relax during breaks between continuous reads.
Study areas can be created in unused nook and corners of the house as well. In case you have a place that is congested and cannot fit any other furniture than a desk and chair, you can easily convert this part into a study area. Make sure you incorporate the trendy desks and chairs that either matches the overall room décor or add a brightening contrast. You may as well try to use colourful and bright accessories to further highlight and enhance the beauty of the place. These nooks that were earlier designed for a cupboard or a small passageway can also be amplified by the use of foldable bookshelves and photo frames for distinct glow. Try opting for a highlighting wallpaper to help this area make a place for itself in the compact house décor. Looking for latest interior trends? Homify brings you the perfect ideabook to match your needs : Hidden preview: 2016 interior trends