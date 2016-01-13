​6 tips to hang a photo frame on the walls

Unpaired number is the new and contemporary way of designing the wall. When it comes to a unpaired number, it can basically be any number. You can decide the number based on the total size of the wall and layout of the room. It can also be decided as per the theme of the frames and room décor. Try going for a mix and match of small and large frames with a bright palette of colours too. There is basically no guideline for this concept and you may use your creativity to create any theme or line up. Try to maintain a perfect spacing between the frames as per the basic idea. You should also consider the colour combination of the room before selecting any particular colour of the frame. Try using them in the same colour combination to make them an integral part of the room. An ecological garden at your home, does that sound like a dream? This ideabook will make it a cakewalk for you : Create an ecological garden for your home