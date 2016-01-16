A spring feeling in winter? This is what your bedroom needs!

A home is another world outside the real world, it is a refuge and a place of comfort away from the harsh realities of life. Winter may be cold and bitter, but in your bedroom it can always be spring, if you want it to be. Give your bedroom a fresh makeover for winter, and turn it into spring time in your room. This idea guide is here to give you some tips on how to create a spring feeling in your bedroom in the middle of winter. Let's check out some of these ideas shall we? We hope you will find some inspiring ideas for your bedroom through this idea guide.